Core Sound Imaging Nominated For Most Innovative Tech Company in the 39th annual CODiE Awards

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Sound Imaging, creator of the Studycast system, announced today that it has been nominated for Most Innovative Tech Company as part of the 39th annual CODiE Awards. The CODiE Awards honor top products in the Business and Education technology industries and are widely recognized as the "Academy Awards of the technology industry". The CODiE Awards are presented by the Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education technology and digital content industries.

Core Sound Imaging will participate in two rounds of review as part of the Awards process before Winners are announced May 21, 2024. Learn more about the CODiE Awards, categories, and past winners at SIIA CODIE – Awards

Core Sound Imaging provides their flagship product, the Studycast system, to over 2,000 medical imaging facilities. The company has been disrupting and innovating in the medical imaging and reporting space since 2007. This nomination comes on the heels of their 2023 release of the Studycast Integration Program, which is democratizing access to medical imaging AI solutions across their client base, through seamless out-of-box integrations with industry-leading tools.

"Our Nominees are revolutionizing the way we do business," said Sonya Roccia, Vice President of Events at SIIA. "Our awards program is a testament to the dedication, innovation, and outstanding contributions of individuals and organizations, like Core Sound Imaging, in their respective fields. We take pride in shining a spotlight on excellence and fostering a culture of appreciation for those who strive for greatness."

"We are thrilled to be nominated for Most Innovative Tech Company in the 2024 SIIA CODiE Awards," said Kayle Cade, Marketing Content Manager at Core Sound Imaging. "We have so much respect for the organization and are looking forward to the first round of review."

CODiE Awards Winners will be announced May 21, 2024 during a virtual Celebration.

Since 2007, Core Sound Imaging has provided leading-edge solutions for the medical imaging workflow, including image storage, a zero-footprint viewer, and a robust suite of interpretation and structured reporting tools. The company's flagship solution, the Studycast system, is currently used by hospitals, private practices, clinical research labs, and education programs in 49 US states and territories and 7 countries.

Hailed as the "Oscars of Business and Education Technology", the SIIA CODiE Awards is the only Peer-reviewed program to showcase Business and Education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit History – SIIA CODIE

SIIA is an umbrella association representing 800+ technology, data and media companies globally. Industry leaders work through SIIA's divisions to address issues and challenges that impact their industry segments with the goal of driving innovation and growth for the industry and each member company. This is accomplished through in-person and online business development opportunities, peer networking, corporate education, intellectual property protection and government relations. For more information, Home - SIIA

