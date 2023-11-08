Blueshift Ranked Among the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for the 4th Straight Year

Attributes Growth to the Growing Need for AI-Powered Customer Engagement

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueshift, a leading intelligent customer engagement platform, today announced it ranked #342 overall and #63 in the Bay Area on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year.

Blueshift Recognized on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 based on growth and innovation. (PRNewswire)

Blueshift's chief executive officer and co-founder, Vijay Chittoor, credits the importance of first-party data and AI marketing with the company's growth. "Marketers are realizing that when they combine the power of a customer data platform (CDP) with a cross channel marketing hub they better understand their customers and get personalization right," said Chittoor. "Using automation to drive customer engagement is the next wave of modern marketing."

This is the fourth straight year that Blueshift is an award winner. Blueshift previously ranked as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Overall, the 2023 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 222,189% over the three-year time frame from 2019 to 2022, with an average growth rate of 1,934% and a median growth rate of 497%.

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Blueshift

San Francisco-based Blueshift helps brands automate and personalize engagement across every marketing channel. The Blueshift intelligent customer engagement platform uses patented AI technology to unify, inform, and activate the fullness of customer data across all channels and applications. With a customer data platform and a cross-channel marketing hub all in one place, Blueshift gives brands all the tools they need to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire customer journey. Blueshift has been recognized in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ lists in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 as one of the fastest growing technology companies in North America.

For more information visit blueshift.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

(PRNewsfoto/Blueshift) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blueshift