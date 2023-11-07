Viettel represents Vietnam National Pavilion at The Defense and Security Exhibition 2023 in Thailand

BANGKOK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 6 - 9, 2023, Defense & Security 2023 took place at the IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center in Bangkok, Thailand.

Senior Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army and a delegation from the Vietnam Ministry of Defense visited and worked at the booth of Viettel Group. (PRNewswire)

Representing Viettel Group , Viettel High Tech proudly participated as the Vietnam National Pavilion. This momentous occasion marks the first time that Vietnamese weapons and military equipment products have been showcased at this esteemed international military exhibition, ranked among the Top 15 events worldwide and holding the prominent position of being Southeast Asia's premier event, taking place every two years for the past two decades. Viettel's participation in this event reflects their commitment to strengthening international relations and forging strategic partnerships in Southeast Asia and Asia as a whole. Prior to this, in September 2023, Vietnam made its inaugural appearance and diligently promoted its business endeavors at International Defense Industry Exhibition - MSPO (Poland), further solidifying the promising prospects and opportunities for business growth in the defense industry within the European region.

Mr Nguyen Vu Ha, General Director of Viettel High Tech stated: "We have taken the opportunity to represent Vietnamese defense industry companies in this event due to the immense potential in this field."

Furthermore, he shared his aspirations by stating: "Our primary objective is to secure contracts and expand our product exports."

The event serves as a remarkable platform to showcase the continuous advancements made by Vietnam's defense industry, while also promoting defense products proudly labeled as "Made in Vietnam." With an impressive area of nearly 100 square meters, Vietnam's national pavilion at Defense & Security 2023 showcases an array of 60 product categories through models and videos, encompassing eight distinct categories: Military Communications, Electronic Warfare, Modeling & Simulation, Electro-Optics, Radar, Command and Control, UAV and Private Network.

The theme of Defense & Security 2023 is "Power of Partnership," emphasizing the event's focus on fostering connections between governments of various countries and global businesses in the defense industry. It is regarded as a significant opportunity to promote multinational cooperation and solidarity within the sector. Viettel recognizes this as a prime occasion to expand its network and bolster business promotion with potential customers in the region, aligning with Viettel's strategic vision and target market.

On the opening day, Viettel received a warm reception, welcoming over 50 international delegations, including governmental representatives from countries such as the Philippines, Malaysia, Laos, Cambodia, India and more.

Viettel High Tech serves as a cornerstone within the Viettel Group 's industry - high technology sector. Viettel High Tech consistently broadens its research, expertise, and production capabilities in response to the pressing demand for weapons, technical equipment, and next-generation weaponry. Currently, Viettel High Tech places significant emphasis on promoting the export of "Make in Vietnam" products to key global markets.

Mrs. Le Thuy Mai

Director of Marketing, Viettel High Tech

mailt@viettel.com.vn

