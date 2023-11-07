Totango Recognized as a 'Strong Performer' Among Customer Success Platforms

Customer success software included in leading global research and advisory firm's assessment of eight top vendors for CS Platforms

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Totango , the customer success software your business can't outgrow, is named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Success Platforms, Q4 2023 report by leading global research and advisory firm Forrester Research, Inc . Totango was evaluated alongside top providers using 22 criteria in three high-level categories: Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence.

According to the report, "Developed with an integrated, schema-less data model, Totango's SuccessBLOC programs endeavor to provide more flexibility for journey orchestration, reporting, and portfolio management." The Forrester report gave Totango the highest possible score in the success planning criterion and notes, "Totango is ideal for CS organizations that have a solid strategy mapped out and want maximum flexibility in their solution to support the strategy."

Several industry-leading customer success teams, including Waystar, Dynatrace, SAP, SentinelOne, and Aircall, use Totango to prevent churn, increase revenue growth, and boost team productivity. At the core of Totango software are proprietary SuccessBLOCs , pre-built programs designed with expert knowledge and embedded best practices to help businesses achieve fast time to value and leverage flexibility for journey orchestration, reporting, and portfolio management. The company's immediate-term roadmap includes increased integrations with collaboration and conversational intelligence tools and embedded AI to create CSM efficiency. Totango is one of the market's primary incumbents in the customer success (CS) space, providing unlimited scalability and unmatched time value that helps cross-functional enterprise teams drive productivity, retention, and growth through expansion.

"Customer success is entering a new era, as businesses increasingly rely on CS as a critical enabler of revenue growth. To drive long-term growth, leading businesses are shifting their mindset to leverage customer success as a key driver of increased customer lifetime value and insight needed to provide an enhanced customer experience," Alistair Rennie, Totango CEO. "Totango is at the forefront of this movement, and we believe the results of our efforts are reflected in this report."

This recognition comes on the heels of Totango's two new partnerships and nine new technology integrations released in September to further support businesses to deliver customer results, secure retention and drive expansion.

To download a copy of the "The Forrester Wave™: Customer Success Platforms Q4 2023 report," visit https://www.totango.com/forrester .

ABOUT TOTANGO:

Totango is customer success software your business can't outgrow, providing unlimited scalability and unmatched time to value to help cross-functional enterprise teams drive productivity, retention, and expansion. Prebuilt customer success programs that are embedded with industry best practices make it fast and easy to get started, customize to your business, and achieve critical business outcomes at each stage of the customer journey. The biggest customer success teams in the world—including SAP, Github, Schneider Electric, and Aircall—use Totango to integrate customer data for a 360-degree view of customer health, collaboratively manage their customer portfolio, and engage proactively and intelligently with their customers. Request a demo at Totango.com.

