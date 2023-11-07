REGENATIVE LABS AND DR. ROBERT PARKER ANNOUNCE NEW CARE ADVANCEMENTS USING WHARTON'S JELLY ALLOGRAFTS IN ACHILLES TENDON DEFECTS

Improvement of patient-reported pain and functionality warrants future research. The homologous-use application validated by Dr. Parker sets a precedent for non-surgical allograft application.

PENSACOLA, Fla., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regenative Labs (Regenative), a leading HCT/P manufacturer, announces a retrospective case report demonstrating new care advancements using its Wharton's Jelly allografts in the supplementation of Achilles tendon defects.

Board-certified in foot and ankle surgery and lower extremity nerve specialist, Dr. Robert Parker of Parker Foot and Ankle in Texas, has presented for publication a novel case study of Wharton's Jelly, an umbilical cord connective tissue, applied to the structural tissue defect of the Achilles tendon in tandem with shock wave and laser therapy. The homologous use application validated by Dr. Parker sets a precedent for non-surgical allograft application.

"As practitioners, we all share the knowledge that long-acting steroids, the acetates, are not only detrimental to tendons, they are in my opinion, contraindicated. This is especially true around larger tendons such as the Achilles. We also know the effect of short-acting steroids, the phosphates, though not as destructive, may give some pain relief but do absolutely nothing to help tissues heal themselves. I am very encouraged and optimistic about utilizing umbilical cord connective tissue as a structural allograft which helps my patient's own tissues heal themself even at multiple sites besides the Achille's tendon," shared Dr. Parker.

The patient represented in this case report suffered with chronic Achilles tendinosis from chronic enthesopathy at the Achilles tendon insertion with a retrocalcaneal exostosis for three years and has failed standard-of-care practices for over two years. After application of Wharton's Jelly allografts, such as those provided by Regenative, in addition to extracorporeal pulsed-activated therapy (EPAT) and class IV laser therapy treatments, the patient's pain had improved from a 10/10 VAS to a 0/10 VAS in 13 weeks.

While Achilles tendonitis and related tendon damage, also known as enthesopathies, is rampant among athletes, it does not exclusively affect athletes. Approximately 65 percent of Achilles injuries diagnosed in general practice are not sport related. Standard care practices for Achilles tendinosis vary from over-the-counter anti-inflammatories or corticosteroid injections with functional rehabilitation therapy to surgical intervention in severe cases. These costs can range upwards of $15k for a surgical repair and do not guarantee complete pain relief. The rising annual number of surgeries is enough to implement conservative protocols alternative to invasive surgical repair of the Achilles tendon.

To advance the necessary research and fill the need for non-surgical alternatives, Regenative has been tracking data in its comprehensive retrospective data repository in which physicians across specialties submit patient data as they track patient outcomes up to 120 days after the patient receives an application of Regenative's products, like its Wharton's Jelly allografts.

Regenative has collected data from clinics nationwide on Wharton's Jelly applications for Achilles tendon defects and is excited to highlight Dr. Parker's unique procedures in the first of many publications on regenerative podiatric medicine.

"Given the high incidence rate and few effective treatment options for defects in the Achilles tendon, this study aims to provide a new, promising alternative intervention for patients who have failed all other standard-of-care treatments. This is just one of many homologous-use applications in regenerative medicine to improve patient outcomes," shared Regenative Labs CEO Tyler Barrett.

Barrett is committed to providing patients with alternative options and, through what may be revealed in these studies, offers proven protocols to better address the root cause of their pain.

Barrett and his team hope to enlist physicians to take part in studies regarding uncovered uses. Physicians will have their outcomes highlighted, furthering the understanding of regenerative medicine and uncovering new applications for this groundbreaking field of medicine.

"We're doing the research at Regenative, and the results are very promising. We are calling on all physicians across the country to engage with us and advance the field of regenerative medicine," Barrett concluded.

About Regenative Labs: Regenative Labs produces regenerative medicine products to address the root cause of a patient's conditions using Wharton's Jelly innovations rather than masking the pain with other treatments. Regenative Labs works closely with scientists, physicians, hospitals, and surgery centers to constantly monitor and improve patient progress and outcomes for new product development. Formed by veteran industry professionals familiar with the daily challenges of innovations in healthcare, the company provides non-addictive, non-invasive options for patients. Regenative Labs' expert product research and development team complies with FDA guidelines of minimal manipulation for homologous use. The company adheres to AATB and FDA guidelines. Learn more at Regenative's website: www.regenativelabs.com

About Dr. Robert Parker: Dr. Robert G. Parker is a native Houstonian practicing in Houston, Texas. He graduated from the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine (currently Kent State University) and was the first board-certified podiatric surgeon recognized by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery in Houston. Dr. Parker is a faculty instructor of the advanced and fundamental Didactic and Cadaver courses for the Association of Extremity Nerve Surgeons. Additionally, he is a Founding Member and fellow of the Association of Extremity of Nerve Surgeons and served as the organization's president in 2013. Dr. Parker served on the American Board of Podiatric Medicine as an examiner for over a decade and was one of two cofounders of The Harris County Podiatric Residency program. He was also the President of the SW division of the American College of Foot Surgeons and has received numerous awards spanning his decades-long career. Learn more at Parker Foot and Ankle's website: https://www.parkerpodiatry.com/

