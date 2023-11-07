Nationwide Electrify Expo Tour - Starring Award-winning Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid - Concludes in Austin, Texas, Nov. 10-12

The 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid will be featured throughout the final all-things-electric festival, which visits Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas , November 10-12

Consumers will have the opportunity to step inside and get behind the wheel of Mitsubishi Motors' flagship model, the world's first – and world's best-selling – Plug-in Hybrid SUV1

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify Expo, the number-one electric vehicle festival in North America, is wrapping up its nationwide tour in Austin, Texas, November 10-12, and Mitsubishi Motors' award-winning flagship, the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid SUV, will be one of the starring attractions.

The 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid will be featured throughout the final all-things-electric festival, which visits Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, November 10-12 (PRNewswire)

Visitors to Circuit of the Americas will have the opportunity to not only see and sit inside the world's first – and world's best-selling – plug-in hybrid SUV, but they will also be able to join more than 1,300 other Electrify Expo attendees who have already test driven the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid at Electrify Expo events across the country. All in, Electrify Expo has attracted thousands of attendees to its events across the country this year, raising awareness of environmentally friendly motoring, but also highlighting how Mitsubishi Motors' approach to electrification through plug-in hybrids is the right solution for consumers right now.

Mitsubishi's flagship model has received multiple awards while enjoying rave reviews from media and customers, offering a bridge to the future with just the right technology at just the right time for customers interested in more eco-friendly solutions but not yet ready to make the jump to a full Battery Electric Vehicle.

"The Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid has been wildly popular, both on the test track at each Electrify Expo stop across the country this year, and in our dealer partners' showrooms," said Mark Chaffin, Mitsubishi Motors North America (MMNA) President and CEO. "The Outlander Plug-in Hybrid is a logical first step for many consumers motivated by environmental awareness and looking to make a switch to electrified transportation. It's especially well-suited to those who may not be ready to go all-in on battery-only power. It blends the clean and quiet motoring of an electric vehicle with the range and ease of refueling of gasoline, all in a boldly attractive, endlessly capable package."

The 2023 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid has been garnering media accolades and awards2 since its launch in December 2022 for its interior and exterior styling, driving dynamics, Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC)3 all-wheel drive system, and seamless blend of electric and gasoline drive systems.

Mitsubishi Motors' seven-passenger flagship model is the best-equipped, most connected vehicle the brand has ever sold in the U.S. Starting at an entry price of $39,8454 for the 2023 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid ES, all trim levels offer 38 miles of all-electric range, up to 420 miles of overall range5, and SEL and above models are the only mass-market plug-in hybrid EVs with DC fast-charging capability, capable of filling the 20kWh battery pack to 80% capacity in just 38 minutes.

Attracting more e-curious consumers than any other event in the country, Electrify Expo provides attendees with a fully immersive experience in the vehicle electrification world with the chance to 'try before they buy'.

For more information on the full lineup of Mitsubishi vehicles, visit MitsubishiCars.com.

For more information on MMNA, visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

Disclaimers

Based on S&P Global Mobility New Registrations of plug-in hybrid and all SUV body styles for Jan 2013 - Oct 2022 compiled from governments & other sources (where available). Captures 95% of global new vehicle volumes in more than 80 countries. Among other awards, the 2022 Outlander was named to the list of 10Best Interiors by Wards and the Hispanic Car of the Year by the Hispanic Motor Press Association. The 2023 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid was named as Northwest Automotive Press Association's Outdoor Activity Vehicle of the Year, Puros Autos Latin Flavor SUV of the Year, and Green Car Journal's Family Green Car of the Year. Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) is not a substitute for careful driving. S-AWC cannot prevent collisions or loss of traction in all conditions. Exercise caution so full attention is given to vehicle operation in all road conditions. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price. Excludes destination/handling, tax, title, license etc. Retailer price, terms and vehicle availability may vary. Vehicle MSRP does not include Destination/Handling Charge of $1,345 ( Alaska / Hawaii $1,470 ). Pricing at the time of this news release. Prices are subject to change without notice. Features, packages and additional equipment are based on the latest information available at the time of this release and are subject to change without notice. Actual mileage may vary with driving conditions. Use for comparison only.

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. In its recently announced Midterm Plan – "Challenge 2025" – MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) has committed to accelerating its efforts toward a sustainable carbon-neutral future, setting goals of 40 percent reduction in vehicle CO2 emissions and 50 percent reduction in operational CO2 emissions by 2030. Additionally, MMC has set targets for global sales of electrified vehicles at 50 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2035, leveraging a blend of plug-in hybrids (PHEV), hybrids (HEV) and pure electrics (BEV).

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, and Florida.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com .

For more information on Electrify Expo, www.electrifyexpo.com.

Contact

Jeremy Barnes

Senior Director, Communications and Events

jeremy.barnes@na.mitsubishi-motors.com

Mobile: 714-296-1402

(PRNewsfoto/Mitsubishi Motors North America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.