The Andersons, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

MAUMEE, Ohio, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The Andersons, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Andersons, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Third Quarter Highlights:

Company reported net income attributable to The Andersons of $10 million , or $0.28 per diluted share and adjusted net income of $5 million , or $0.13 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA was $70 million for the quarter

Expect full year adjusted EBITDA to achieve previous expectations of $350 - $375 million

Renewables reported record Q3 pretax income of $47 million and record pretax income attributable to The Andersons of $26 million on strong operations and industry fundamentals

"Our third quarter includes record results from our Renewables team with great operating performance in our ethanol plants, a strong margin environment and good results from our renewable diesel feedstock merchandising team. We had solid core operating performance in our Trade segment which was offset by a currency loss in our international business. Lastly, our Nutrient & Industrial segment's third quarter, which is typically a loss in this seasonally slow period, had year over year improvements in both its ag and manufacturing businesses," said President and CEO Pat Bowe. "We remain confident about the balance of the year and expect to achieve our previously communicated full year adjusted EBITDA outlook of $350-$375 million."

"We continue to make good progress against our growth strategy. Our third quarter acquisition of ACJ International, a pet food ingredient supplier, contributed positively to these results. We are pleased with this complementary addition to our core grain and fertilizer verticals," continued Bowe. "We are actively pursuing opportunities for growth in our Renewables business. These opportunities include expansion of our renewable diesel feedstock merchandising business and investments to lower the carbon intensity of our ethanol plants. With our well-positioned balance sheet, we have good capacity for growth."

$ in millions, except per share amounts







Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Variance YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Variance Pretax Income from Continuing Operations $ 38.4 $ 34.7 $ 3.7 $ 77.8 $ 163.5 $ (85.7) Pretax Income from Continuing Operations

Attributable to the Company1 17.6 27.2 (9.6) 73.7 133.7 (60.0) Adjusted Pretax Income (Loss) from

Continuing Operations Attributable to the

Company1 10.1 27.2 (17.1) 90.7 134.3 (43.6) Trade1 5.4 40.7 (35.3) 36.3 68.7 (32.4) Renewables1 26.3 8.4 17.9 65.0 59.8 5.2 Nutrient & Industrial (8.5) (11.6) 3.1 23.7 37.4 (13.7) Other1 (13.1) (10.2) (2.9) (34.3) (31.6) (2.7) Net Income from Continuing Operations

Attributable to the Company 9.7 17.4 (7.7) 50.0 104.0 (54.0) Adjusted Net Income from Continuing

Operations Attributable to the Company1 4.6 17.4 (12.8) 63.7 105.6 (41.9) Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing

Operations (EPS) 0.28 0.50 (0.22) 1.46 3.02 (1.56) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share from

Continuing Operations1 0.13 0.50 (0.37) 1.86 3.07 (1.21) EBITDA from Continuing Operations1 77.8 83.0 (5.2) 210.4 307.5 (97.1) Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing

Operations1 $ 70.3 $ 83.0 $ (12.7) $ 270.0 $ 308.2 $ (38.2) 1 Non-GAAP financial measures; see appendix for explanations and reconciliations.

Cash, Liquidity, and Long-Term Debt Management

"Our businesses continue to generate strong cash flows," said Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine. "Although we typically finance working capital with short-term borrowings, we ended the quarter with more than $400 million in cash and very little short-term debt due to strong cash flows and reduced commodity prices. We remain well below our long-term debt to EBITDA target of less than 2.5 times and are pleased with the strength of our balance sheet. We have meaningful capacity for growth and continue our disciplined approach to evaluating projects that fall within our stated strategy and meet our required financial hurdles."

The company generated $489 million and $568 million in cash from operating activities for the third quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively, and cash from operations before working capital changes was comparable to the same period of the prior year. Included in our investing activities are several strategic growth projects along with normal spending to maintain our facilities.

Third Quarter Segment Overview

Trade Underlying Fundamentals Remain Solid

The Trade segment recorded pretax income of $8 million and adjusted pretax income of $5 million for the quarter compared to pretax income of $41 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Aggregate results for most of our product lines were comparable to the strong third quarter of 2022. Our asset business benefited from another solid Louisiana harvest and strong space income after a very large soft wheat harvest. Underlying merchandising fundamentals were solid; however, earnings were negatively impacted by a $19 million pretax loss ($0.43 per share) in Egypt. While we sell in U.S. dollars, given the unusual currency liquidity issues being experienced by our customers in Egypt, we accepted a lower exchange rate for previously delivered product.

The Trade business remains focused on domestic grain flows and is less impacted by slowdowns in U.S. exports. With the large and ongoing U.S. harvest, our assets are well-positioned to accumulate, condition and store large quantities of grain. In this harvest, we expect drying income due to receipts of higher moisture corn. Trade is also receiving increased storage rates including Variable Storage Rates (VSR) in wheat. With increased domestic supply, the merchandising focus will continue to be on serving customers and opportunistic arbitrage.

Renewables had a Record Third Quarter; Strong Operational Results and Industry Fundamentals

The Renewables segment reported record pretax income of $47 million and pretax income attributable to the company of $26 million in the third quarter. For the same period in 2022, the segment reported pretax income of $16 million and pretax income attributable to the company of $8 million.

Ethanol crush margins were outstanding throughout the quarter, and the current margin outlook remains strong. Production facilities operated efficiently in the quarter with improved ethanol yield and lower operating costs than the comparable quarter in 2022. Results from the merchandising businesses, including renewable diesel feedstocks, exceeded our third quarter 2022 results by nearly $5 million. The three large eastern plants completed their semi-annual maintenance shutdowns in the third quarter and the western plant completed shortly thereafter. Board crush values remain historically high into the fourth quarter.

Nutrient & Industrial Ag Businesses Recover on Improved Margin

The Nutrient & Industrial segment posted a pretax loss of $8 million, compared to a 2022 third quarter pretax loss of $12 million. During this seasonally slow period, volumes were down 6% with an overall increase in margins. Gross profit improved by $4 million and reflects these higher margins partially offset by the volume decline. The Sioux City specialty liquid plant was impacted by a rail service interruption which had an impact on volumes for approximately one month. Outlook for the fourth quarter remains solid.

Income Taxes; Corporate

The company recorded income tax expense at an effective rate of 20% for the quarter due to the tax treatment of non-controlling interests. We anticipate a full-year adjusted effective rate of approximately 21% - 24%.

Conference Call

The company will host a webcast on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss its performance and provide its outlook for the remainder of 2023. To access the call, please dial 888-317-6003 or 412-317-6061 (elite entry number is 6326280). It is recommended that you call 10 minutes before the conference call begins.

To access the webcast, click on the link: https://app.webinar.net/RLX7mgJ2YKE and submit the requested information as directed. A replay of the call can also be accessed under the heading "Investors" on the company's website at www.andersonsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Without limitation, these risks include economic, weather and regulatory conditions, competition, geopolitical risk, and the risk factors set forth from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that pretax income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) from continuing operations; adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or EBITDA); EBITDA from continuing operations; adjusted EBITDA; adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations; and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and liquidity and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to pretax income from continuing operations or income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations, net income from continuing operations, diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders from continuing operations and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within this press release and the financial tables provided herein.

Company Description

The Andersons, Inc., named to Forbes list of America's Best Small Companies for 2023 and one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 by Newsweek®, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

The Andersons, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Sales and merchandising revenues $ 3,635,691

$ 4,219,325

$ 11,537,112

$ 12,647,896 Cost of sales and merchandising revenues 3,477,990

4,055,560

11,009,463

12,133,755 Gross profit 157,701

163,765

527,649

514,141 Operating, administrative and general expenses 126,306

115,539

359,548

330,085 Asset impairment —

—

87,156

— Interest expense, net 8,188

14,982

38,766

42,762 Other income, net 15,178

1,475

35,623

22,185 Income before income taxes from continuing operations 38,385

34,719

77,802

163,479 Income tax provision from continuing operations 7,862

9,839

23,710

29,695 Net income from continuing operations 30,523

24,880

54,092

133,784 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes —

19,392

—

18,099 Net income 30,523

44,272

54,092

151,883 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 20,815

7,524

4,088

29,827 Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ 9,708

$ 36,748

$ 50,004

$ 122,056















Earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common

shareholders:













Basic earnings:













Continuing operations $ 0.29

$ 0.51

$ 1.48

$ 3.08 Discontinued operations —

0.57

—

0.54

$ 0.29

$ 1.08

$ 1.48

$ 3.62 Diluted earnings:













Continuing operations $ 0.28

$ 0.50

$ 1.46

$ 3.02 Discontinued operations —

0.56

—

0.53

$ 0.28

$ 1.06

$ 1.46

$ 3.55

The Andersons, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands) September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022 Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 418,055

$ 115,269

$ 140,771 Accounts receivable, net 816,686

1,248,878

990,531 Inventories 985,292

1,731,725

1,556,426 Commodity derivative assets – current 239,595

295,588

502,097 Other current assets 67,471

74,493

75,402 Total current assets 2,527,099

3,465,953

3,265,227 Other assets:









Goodwill 128,542

129,342

129,342 Other intangible assets, net 90,768

100,907

99,317 Right of use assets, net 56,919

61,890

59,146 Other assets, net 104,586

87,175

99,650 Total other assets 380,815

379,314

387,455 Property, plant and equipment, net 680,188

762,729

765,939 Total assets $ 3,588,102

$ 4,607,996

$ 4,418,621











Liabilities and equity









Current liabilities:









Short-term debt $ 14,138

$ 272,575

$ 652,947 Trade and other payables 822,153

1,423,633

930,027 Customer prepayments and deferred revenue 211,867

370,524

258,828 Commodity derivative liabilities – current 142,511

98,519

137,168 Current maturities of long-term debt 27,535

110,155

112,029 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 189,430

245,916

229,508 Total current liabilities 1,407,634

2,521,322

2,320,507 Long-term lease liabilities 32,883

37,147

34,779 Long-term debt, less current maturities 569,730

492,518

497,988 Deferred income taxes 58,217

64,080

59,079 Other long-term liabilities 70,552

63,160

79,727 Total liabilities 2,139,016

3,178,227

2,992,080 Total equity 1,449,086

1,429,769

1,426,541 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,588,102

$ 4,607,996

$ 4,418,621

The Andersons, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)



Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2023

2022 Operating Activities





Net income from continuing operations $ 54,092

$ 133,784 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes —

18,099 Net income 54,092

151,883 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 93,800

101,266 Gain on sale of business from discontinued operations —

(27,091) Asset impairment 87,156

— Other 1,347

(1,296) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 406,263

(140,866) Inventories 748,118

236,854 Commodity derivatives 99,479

(104,901) Other current and non-current assets 2,048

2,000 Payables and other current and non-current liabilities (796,216)

(371,219) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 696,087

(153,370) Investing Activities





Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (24,385)

— Purchases of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (108,718)

(72,247) Proceeds from sale of assets 3,082

4,810 Proceeds from sale of business from continuing operations 10,318

5,171 Proceeds from sale of business from discontinued operations —

56,302 Purchases of Rail assets —

(27,464) Proceeds from sale of Rail assets 2,871

36,706 Other (431)

(359) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (117,263)

2,919 Financing Activities





Net receipts (payments) under short-term lines of credit (261,152)

361,318 Proceeds from issuance of short-term debt —

350,000 Payments of short-term debt —

(550,000) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 100,000

— Payments of long-term debt (42,734)

(22,585) Contributions from noncontrolling interest owner —

2,450 Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner (44,304)

(34,930) Payments of debt issuance costs (769)

(7,802) Dividends paid (18,771)

(18,262) Proceeds from exercises of stock options —

5,024 Common stock repurchased (1,747)

(6,769) Value of shares withheld for taxes (6,627)

(3,349) Other 258

394 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (275,846)

75,489 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (192)

(711) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 302,786

(75,673) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 115,269

216,444 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 418,055

$ 140,771

The Andersons, Inc.

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income from continuing operations $ 30,523

$ 24,880

$ 54,092

$ 133,784 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 20,815

7,524

4,088

29,827 Net income from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. 9,708

17,356

50,004

103,957 Adjustments:













Gain on sale of assets (5,643)

—

(5,643)

(3,762) Gain on cost method investment (4,798)

—

(4,798)

— Transaction related compensation 1,999

—

4,606

— Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture —

—

(6,544)

— Insured inventory recoveries —

—

(16,080)

— Asset impairment including equity method investments 963

—

45,413

4,455 Income tax impact of adjustments1 2,367

—

(3,255)

940 Total adjusting items, net of tax (5,112)

—

13,699

1,633 Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to The

Andersons, Inc. $ 4,596

$ 17,356

$ 63,703

$ 105,590















Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to The

Andersons, Inc. common shareholders $ 0.28

$ 0.50

$ 1.46

$ 3.02















Impact on diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ (0.15)

$ —

$ 0.40

$ 0.05 Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.13

$ 0.50

$ 1.86

$ 3.07



1 The income tax impact of adjustments is taken at the statutory tax rate of 25% with the exception of certain transaction related compensation and impairments of equity method investments in both 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. reflects reported net income (loss) from continuing operations available to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders after the removal of specified items described above. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share reflects the fully diluted EPS of The Andersons, Inc. after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items described above. Management believes that Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share are useful measures of The Andersons, Inc. performance as they provide investors additional information about the operations of the company allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better comparability to previous periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to Net income from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company's average number of diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share amount for each specified item.

The Andersons, Inc.

Segment Data

(unaudited)

(in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Nutrient &

Industrial

Other

Total Three months ended September 30, 2023

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 2,639,059

$ 868,099

$ 128,533

$ —

$ 3,635,691 Gross profit 85,997

53,045

18,659

—

157,701 Operating, administrative and general expenses 79,247

8,332

26,233

12,494

126,306 Other income, net 7,838

3,346

606

3,388

15,178 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 8,073

47,096

(8,452)

(8,332)

38,385 Income attributable to noncontrolling interests —

20,815

—

—

20,815 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 8,073

$ 26,281

$ (8,452)

$ (8,332)

$ 17,570 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from

continuing operations2 (2,681)

—

—

(4,798)

(7,479) Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing

operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 5,392

$ 26,281

$ (8,452)

$ (13,130)

$ 10,091



















Three months ended September 30, 2022

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 3,240,526

$ 814,923

$ 163,876

$ —

$ 4,219,325 Gross profit 124,368

24,677

14,720

—

163,765 Operating, administrative and general expenses 73,347

7,053

25,427

9,712

115,539 Other income (loss), net 419

832

1,018

(794)

1,475 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 40,658

15,901

(11,609)

(10,231)

34,719 Income attributable to noncontrolling interests —

7,524

—

—

7,524 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 40,658

$ 8,377

$ (11,609)

$ (10,231)

$ 27,195 1 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and

merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and

long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income. 2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table.

The Andersons, Inc.

Segment Data (continued)

(unaudited)

(in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Nutrient &

Industrial

Other

Total Nine months ended September 30, 2023

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 8,213,649

$ 2,585,396

$ 738,067

$ —

$ 11,537,112 Gross profit 283,886

137,140

106,623

—

527,649 Operating, administrative and general expenses 220,373

24,804

79,251

35,120

359,548 Other income, net 18,149

11,655

1,952

3,867

35,623 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 52,427

31,187

23,675

(29,487)

77,802 Income attributable to noncontrolling interests —

4,088

—

—

4,088 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 52,427

$ 27,099

$ 23,675

$ (29,487)

$ 73,714 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from

continuing operations2 (16,154)

37,906

—

(4,798)

16,954 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing

operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 36,273

$ 65,005

$ 23,675

$ (34,285)

$ 90,668



















Nine months ended September 30, 2022

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 9,422,974

$ 2,380,721

$ 844,201

$ —

$ 12,647,896 Gross profit 293,981

99,756

120,404

—

514,141 Operating, administrative and general expenses 195,867

23,533

80,343

30,342

330,085 Other income (loss), net 2,148

19,750

2,688

(2,401)

22,185 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 67,993

89,639

37,445

(31,598)

163,479 Income attributable to noncontrolling interests —

29,827

—

—

29,827 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 67,993

$ 59,812

$ 37,445

$ (31,598)

$ 133,652 Adjustments to income before income taxes from continuing

operations2 693

—

—

—

693 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing

operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 68,686

$ 59,812

$ 37,445

$ (31,598)

$ 134,345 1 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and

merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and

long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income. 2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table.

The Andersons, Inc.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA)

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)

(in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Nutrient &

Industrial

Other

Total Three months ended September 30, 2023

















Net income (loss)1 $ 8,073

$ 47,096

$ (8,452)

$ (16,194)

$ 30,523 Interest expense (income) 6,515

963

1,484

(774)

8,188 Tax provision —

—

—

7,862

7,862 Depreciation and amortization 9,331

12,328

7,464

2,092

31,215 EBITDA1 23,919

60,387

496

(7,014)

77,788 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Transaction related compensation 1,999

—

—

—

1,999 Gain on cost method investment —

—

—

(4,798)

(4,798) Gain on sale of assets (5,643)

—

—

—

(5,643) Impairment on equity method investment 963

—

—

—

963 Total adjusting items (2,681)

—

—

(4,798)

(7,479) Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 21,238

$ 60,387

$ 496

$ (11,812)

$ 70,309



















Three months ended September 30, 2022

















Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 40,658

$ 15,901

$ (11,609)

$ (20,070)

$ 24,880 Interest expense (income) 10,782

2,555

1,920

(275)

14,982 Tax provision —

—

—

9,839

9,839 Depreciation and amortization 9,011

15,501

6,626

2,184

33,322 EBITDA from continuing operations $ 60,451

$ 33,957

$ (3,063)

$ (8,322)

$ 83,023



1 Amounts for the three months ended September 30, 2023, contain no activity from discontinued operations. As such, references to EBITDA and EBITDA from continuing operations, as well as, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations will yield the same results for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense, tax expense and depreciation and amortization to net income (loss). Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The Andersons, Inc.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA)

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)

(in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Nutrient &

Industrial

Other

Total Nine months ended September 30, 2023

















Net income (loss)1 $ 52,427

$ 31,187

$ 23,675

$ (53,197)

$ 54,092 Interest expense (income) 29,235

5,648

5,649

(1,766)

38,766 Tax provision —

—

—

23,710

23,710 Depreciation and amortization 26,659

39,224

21,518

6,399

93,800 EBITDA1 108,321

76,059

50,842

(24,854)

210,368 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Transaction related compensation 4,606

—

—

—

4,606 Insured inventory recoveries (16,080)

—

—

—

(16,080) Gain on sale of assets (5,643)

—

—

—

(5,643) Gain on cost method investment —

—

—

(4,798)

(4,798) Asset impairment including equity method

investment 963

87,156

—

—

88,119 Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture —

(6,544)

—

—

(6,544) Total adjusting items (16,154)

80,612

—

(4,798)

59,660 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 92,167

$ 156,671

$ 50,842

$ (29,652)

$ 270,028



















Nine months ended September 30, 2022

















Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 67,993

$ 89,639

$ 37,445

$ (61,293)

$ 133,784 Interest expense (income) 32,269

6,334

5,304

(1,145)

42,762 Tax provision —

—

—

29,695

29,695 Depreciation and amortization 26,899

48,015

19,800

6,552

101,266 EBITDA from continuing operations 127,161

143,988

62,549

(26,191)

307,507 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Gain on sale of assets (3,762)

—

—

—

(3,762) Impairment on equity method investment 4,455

—

—

—

4,455 Total adjusting items 693

—

—

—

693 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 127,854

$ 143,988

$ 62,549

$ (26,191)

$ 308,200



1 Amounts for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, contain no activity from discontinued operations. As such, references to EBITDA and EBITDA from continuing operations, as well as, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations will yield the same results for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense, tax expense and depreciation and amortization to net income (loss). Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The Andersons, Inc.

Trailing Twelve Months of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended,

Twelve months ended

September 30, 2023 (in thousands) December 31,

2022

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2023

September 30,

2023

Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 21,170

$ (59,117)

$ 82,686

$ 30,523

$ 75,262 Interest expense 14,087

16,625

13,953

8,188

52,853 Tax provision (benefit) 9,933

(5,884)

21,732

7,862

33,643 Depreciation and amortization 33,476

32,220

30,365

31,215

127,276 EBITDA from continuing operations 78,666

(16,156)

148,736

77,788

289,034 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA from

continuing operations:

















Transaction related compensation expense —

1,668

939

1,999

4,606 Gain on sale of assets —

—

—

(5,643)

(5,643) Gain on cost method investment —

—

—

(4,798)

(4,798) Asset impairment including equity

method investments 9,000

87,156

—

963

97,119 Insured inventory expenses (recoveries) 15,993

(17,390)

1,310

—

(87) Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture —

—

(6,544)

—

(6,544) Total adjusting items 24,993

71,434

(4,295)

(7,479)

84,653 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 103,659

$ 55,278

$ 144,441

$ 70,309

$ 373,687





















Three Months Ended,

Twelve months ended

September 30, 2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2022

June 30,

2022

September 30,

2022

Net income from continuing operations $ 65,473

$ 6,504

$ 102,400

$ 24,880

$ 199,257 Interest expense 8,444

10,859

16,921

14,982

51,206 Tax provision 11,163

4,103

15,753

9,839

40,858 Depreciation and amortization 36,797

34,377

33,567

33,322

138,063 EBITDA from continuing operations 121,877

55,843

168,641

83,023

429,384 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA from

continuing operations:

















Transaction related compensation expense 274

—

—

—

274 Asset impairments including equity

method investments 8,321

—

4,455

—

12,776 Gain on sales of assets —

—

(3,762)

—

(3,762) Total adjusting items 8,595

—

693

—

9,288 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 130,472

$ 55,843

$ 169,334

$ 83,023

$ 438,672

The Andersons, Inc.

Cash from Operations Before Working Capital Changes

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 488,683

$ 568,429

$ 696,087

$ (153,370) Changes in operating assets and liabilities













Accounts receivable 198,396

148,330

406,263

(140,866) Inventories 13,263

50,169

748,118

236,854 Commodity derivatives (3,274)

84,189

99,479

(104,901) Other current and non-current assets 3,295

(3,106)

2,048

2,000 Payables and other current and non-current liabilities 214,870

238,184

(796,216)

(371,219) Total changes in operating assets and liabilities 426,550

517,766

459,692

(378,132) Adjusting items impacting cash from operations before

working capital changes:













Less: Insured inventory recoveries —

—

(16,080)

— Less: Unrealized foreign currency losses on receivables (12,088)

—

(12,088)

— Cash from operations before working capital changes $ 50,045

$ 50,663

$ 208,227

$ 224,762



Cash from operations before working capital changes is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities before the impact of changes in working capital within the statement of cash flows. The Company calculates cash from operations by eliminating the effect of changes in accounts receivable, inventories, commodity derivatives, other assets, and payables and accrued expenses from the cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Management believes that cash from operations before working capital changes is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Cash from operations before working capital changes is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Andersons, Inc.