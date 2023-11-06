NaughtOne Introduces Percy: A Bold, Versatile Lounge Chair

The latest addition to NaughtOne’s collection, Percy is a statement piece and a supremely comfortable sit

HARROGATE, United Kingdom, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NaughtOne, a global furniture brand, today launches Percy, a striking yet simple lounge chair. From offices to universities to hospitality environments, Percy exemplifies adaptable design that is ideal for a wide range of modern spaces.

The Percy Lounge Chair is the latest addition to NaughtOne's collection of functional yet stylish furniture. Inspired by the simple, utilitarian design of mid-century waiting room chairs, Percy features classic, uninterrupted flowing lines. Only two elements marry to create this lounge chair: the bold graphic outline of the frame and the plush, cushioned upholstery.

"When designing Percy, I was drawn to the combination of hard metal and soft upholstery. I wanted to play with visually softening the metal to create a cohesive, curvaceous look. I love working with metal and steel as it's an incredibly durable, industrial material, but it can also bend and flow. This allowed us to create the continuous curve forming the cushion frame," said designer Nicole Marion. "The design we landed on has a timeless look, almost as if it's always existed. But it's also unique – and can be dressed up or down, easily adapting to many environments and personal styles."

While inspired by a utilitarian design, the simple structure is the perfect foundation for customisation. In keeping with NaughtOne's focus on providing clients with a breadth of possibilities, the Percy Chair frame can be specified with a choice of 16 colours and over 100 upholstery options, leading to a wide range of potential combinations.

Stephen Floyd, Creative Director, NaughtOne, commented: "Percy is special for two reasons. Firstly, it's a little unconventional but in a really charming way. Secondly, we're used to seeing really thin tubular frame chairs, but this is a chunky tubular frame chair that fully takes advantage of our RAL palette."

Percy was presented early in the design process at the 2020 Interior Design Show in Toronto, where it won the award for Best Prototype. It is NaughtOne's third new product of 2023, following the launch of the Pippin Chair and the Morse Table System earlier this year.

About NaughtOne

NaughtOne is a British furniture company who design and manufacture furniture for modern spaces. NaughtOne is proud to partner with specifiers & dealers; to support renowned brands and local companies across the globe. Founded in 2005, the business ethos was and remains – to design beautifully simple pieces, designed to withstand time, trends and wear.

The business has grown over the past two decades. Part of the MillerKnoll collective of brands, since 2019. This people-powered business employs nearly 100 people based throughout the UK, Europe, Asia and the USA. NaughtOne has received numerous awards and honours along the way, including The Queens Award in 2019, and has strived to drive the conversation around sustainability for many years.

