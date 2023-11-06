eV Power Exchange: Building North America's Leading EV Charging Network

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Electric vehicle (EV) demand in North America is rapidly increasing, drawing attention to the unreliability of the current EV infrastructure and its inability to support an influx of EVs. This necessitates a more robust and integrated charging network to support this growth. eV Power Exchange, a leading Electric Vehicle Service Provider (EVSP), is poised to disrupt and capture a significant segment of North America's EV charging market, starting in Utah.

Utah, known for its proactive stance on sustainable transportation, is an ideal launchpad for eV Power Exchange. The company is set to become one of Utah's largest publicly available DC fast-charging networks by the end of this year, with plans to expand further across the Mountain West states.

Utah's Pioneering Spirit Fuels eV Power's Growth

Utah, often at the forefront of the electric vehicle (EV) movement, provides a perfect setting for eV Power Exchange's ambitious plans. The state's enthusiasm towards EVs, combined with support from local property owners and government agencies, has enabled eV Power to establish a strong presence in Utah.

Currently, eV Power boasts state-of-the-art charging stations across Salt Lake City, Utah, with many more in the pipeline. Their network already covers numerous locations and is set to grow further, offering a convenient and reliable charging experience to EV drivers.

eV Power's Vision for Better EV Charging Experiences

eV Power Exchange is on a mission to revolutionize the EV charging landscape, focusing on accessibility, speed, and reliability. Their vision goes beyond mere infrastructure, aiming to make EV charging an opportunity for exploration and connection.

Here's a glimpse of their roadmap:

Fast Charging for Everyday Commuters: the eV Power Exchange network consists exclusively of DC fast chargers, capable of charging an EV from 15% to 80% battery capacity in approximately 40-45 minutes.

Built-in Benefits for Drivers: eV Power Exchange's partnerships with property owners and merchants means that drivers can enjoy perks from participating businesses while their cars charge, eliminating the need to wait around.

Complete EV Compatibility: eV Power Exchange chargers are compatible with all EVs, including Teslas with the appropriate adapter.

Supreme Reliability: The company is committed to providing a seamless and enjoyable charging experience, with a dedicated support line available 24/7 for any issues that may arise.



User-Friendly App: eV Power Exchange's mobile app seamlessly connects drivers to the network and its merchant partners, enhancing convenience and community engagement.

Supporting Local Communities and Economies: eV Power is dedicated to connecting EV drivers with their communities and helping local businesses adapt to the electrified transportation era.

Transforming the EV Charging Experience

eV Power Exchange, led by CEO and Co-Founder Mark Sampson and CFO and Co-Founder Ralph Proceviat , a top level team from Vancouver and Salt Lake and an international and US based eco system of team members and strategic partners, is committed to transforming the EV charging landscape.

Sampson's vision for eV Power Exchange is clear:

"We're doing things differently. Our approach is to be a catalyst in the development of standards in an industry that really does not have any. We plan to do that by leading by example. EV owners deserve better than what is available to them today. Those standards will include high availability, reliability, and quality standards. We're doing it because we care about the planet and also about the EV driver experience. We don't want drivers to have to worry about where they'll get their next charge."

eV Power Exchange is dedicated to delivering an environmentally sustainable future and seamless charging experiences for every EV driver, ensuring that the reliability and consistency of EV charging matches that of refueling an internal combustion vehicle with gas.

About eV Power Exchange

eV Power Exchange is a rapidly growing Electric Vehicle Service Provider (EVSP) delivering EV Charging solutions to North America's EV community. With a focus on reliability, convenience, and partnerships with local businesses, eV Power Exchange is set to make EV charging an integral part of the driving experience.

