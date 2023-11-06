2024 PEGASUS WORLD CUP PRESENTED BY BACCARAT RETURNS TO SOUTH FLORIDA ON JANUARY 27

GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING DJ CALVIN HARRIS TO HEADLINE HORSE RACING'S HOTTEST PARTY CURATED BY PALM TREE CREW AND GROOT HOSPITALITY

- - 2024 Pegasus World Cup Tickets On Sale Now At Ticketmaster - -

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hottest party on the international Thoroughbred racing calendar returns to Gulfstream Park on Saturday, January 27, as 1/ST announces the 2024 Pegasus World Cup Presented by Baccarat . Known for attracting world-class Thoroughbred racehorses, A-list celebrity attendees, tastemakers, influencers, and avid racing fans, 1/ST has once again partnered with Palm Tree Crew and David Grutman's Groot Hospitality to curate a unique Miami experience including an unforgettable headline performance by Grammy award-winning producer, DJ, and songwriter Calvin Harris.

Pegasus World Cup 2024 headline performance by Grammy-award producer, DJ, and songwriter, Calvin Harris .

Setting the stage for one of the most thrilling dates on the racing calendar, the 2024 Pegasus World Cup Presented by Baccarat will feature the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational (GI), the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Championship Turf Invitational (GI), and the $500,000 Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf Invitational (GIII).

"The Pegasus World Cup continues to redefine the experience of Thoroughbred horse racing by collaborating with partners who exemplify innovation and excellence," said Belinda Stronach, Chairwoman, Chief Executive Officer and President, 1/ST. "Baccarat, Palm Tree Crew and Groot Hospitality, each leaders in luxury, lifestyle, entertainment, and hospitality, bring unique elements that fuse with 1/ST's world-class Thoroughbred racing and wagering to create an electric event that is truly Miami!"

The 2024 Pegasus World Cup is presented by returning sponsor Baccarat, the luxury Maison with nearly 260 years of history and passion for excellence, symbolizing French joie de vivre and the art of celebration. For the first time, Baccarat will welcome select ticket holders to the Baccarat Garden at Carousel Club . This exclusive enclave - with its own area on the rail - will immerse guests in an incomparable viewing experience with a private entrance, a bar featuring handcrafted cocktails served in exquisite Baccarat glassware, Groot Hospitality concept food, prime view of performances, and more.

Baccarat will also return as the Official Trophy Purveyor to create the 2024 Pegasus World Cup championship trophies. The rearing Pegase (French for 'Pegasus') Horses, crafted from crystal of unparalleled purity, stand over twenty inches tall, and symbolize the time-honored dedication to craftsmanship shared by Baccarat with the sport of horse racing. The limited-production Pegase Horse in Black, valued at $47,000, will be presented to the Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner, and the Pegase Horse in Clear, valued at $39,000, will be presented to the Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational winner.

"We are thrilled to be able to partner with the Pegasus World Cup as Presenting Sponsor for the second year, and to welcome guests into the Maison Baccarat," said Adam Banfield, President and CEO, Baccarat North America. "As one of the most dynamic events in the sport of horse racing, it is a natural partner for our brand, and the perfect venue to create our first-of-its-kind experience with the Baccarat Garden at the Carousel Club."

Palm Tree Crew and Groot Hospitality's LIV will collaborate on a reimagined trackside experience of Gulfstream Park's Carousel Club - where every guest is a VIP. Palm Tree Crew with LIV will curate a unique Miami moment featuring top-tier entertainment, celebrities, VIP hospitality, programming, post-race A-list performances headlined by Grammy award-winning DJ, Calvin Harris, and race-day performances by Tyson O'Brien, DJ and TikTok star, Xandra Pohl, and more to be announced. Groot Hospitality restaurants will serve Carousel Club guests trackside as they enjoy Whispering Angel, the official rosé of the 2024 Pegasus World Cup. Tickets for this year's Palm Tree Crew with LIV VIP experience at the Carousel Club will include complimentary drinks and bites, and access to a new trackside viewing area offering guests the thrill of Thoroughbred racing combined with horse racing's hottest party.

The exclusive Flamingo Room offers a premium dining experience with a bird's-eye view of the track. Guests will toast and mingle with celebrities and the who's who of the day while enjoying a culinary experience curated by Groot Hospitality hot spots Gekkō, Komodo, Papi Steak, Swan, and Casadonna. Guests will enjoy a live performance by Dandy Wellington, a celebrated bandleader and entertainer who epitomizes the undeniable cool of the Jazz Age with a progressive perspective.

Palm Tree Crew, which specializes in creating the biggest cultural moments at live events across business, lifestyle, athletics, and more, serves as a strategic advisor to The Stronach Group and 1/ST to help produce their marquee luxury sport and lifestyle events.

"Palm Tree Crew is thrilled to partner with Belinda Stronach and the 1/ST team for the second straight year for the Pegasus World Cup," said Myles Shear, Co-Founder of Palm Tree Crew. "We are excited to bring our brand, people, vibe, and energy to make the Pegasus the premier luxury sporting and lifestyle event in South Florida. You don't want to miss it."

"Each year we are so excited to bring Groot Hospitality's latest concepts to the Pegasus World Cup," said David Grutman, Founder of Groot Hospitality. "Our venues complement the high-energy and lively atmosphere of the race so well. Along with world-class entertainment, VIP experiences, and music – Pegasus is once again going to be an unmissable event."

Tickets for the 2024 Pegasus World Cup Presented by Baccarat are now on sale. Individual tickets range in price from $150 to $1,619, with unparalleled entertainment and incredible views of the action throughout the venue at all ticket levels. VIP tickets include Carousel Club VIP ($400) or VIP Tables (limited tables available, price upon request), Baccarat Garden at Carousel Club ($1,000), Ten Palms ($520), Flamingo Room ($775), or a Private Suite with a terrace overlooking the track (price upon request).

Purchase tickets before they sell out at www.pegasusworldcup.com . Luxury Suites and VIP packages are available by contacting premiumseating@pegasusworldcup.com.

1/ST BET , the official betting app of the 2024 Pegasus World Cup will provide an exclusive wagering offering to all attendees. Through advanced AI-technology, the 1/ST BET app is designed to make betting more accessible, easy to understand, and fun for first-time wagerers and advanced handicappers alike.

Launched in 2017 as part of 1/ST's mission to modernize the sport of Thoroughbred horse racing, the Pegasus World Cup has become a premier event on the racing and Miami social calendars. The Pegasus World Cup has captured the attention of the racing industry, fans, and celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Gene Simmons, Lenny Kravitz, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Olivia Culpo, Vanessa Hudgens, Vin Diesel, Ashlee Simpson, Nicole Scherzinger, Maluma, and Venus Williams to name just a few. In addition to the excitement on the track, Pegasus World Cup guests have enjoyed post-race performances by Joe Jonas, OneRepublic, and Kygo (2023); Lil' Kim, Ja Rule, Mase, El Debarge and DJ Cassidy (2022); Nelly and T-Pain (2020); Snoop Dogg and Mark Ronson (2019); Post Malone (2018); and Thomas Rhett (2017).

The Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series has welcomed legendary Thoroughbred racehorses, including Arrogate (Longines World's Best Racehorse 2016 and 2017 Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner), California Chrome (two-time American Horse of the Year 2014 & 2016 and 2017 Pegasus World Cup Invitational runner-up), Gun Runner (American Horse of the Year 2017 and 2018 Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner), City of Light (2019 Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner), Mucho Gusto (2020 Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational winner), Knicks Go (2021 Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner), Life is Good (2022 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Winner), and Art Collector (2023 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Winner).

For more details on the 2024 Pegasus World Cup, visit www.pegasusworldcup.com or follow along on Instagram and Facebook at @PegasusWorldCup.

About The Stronach Group and 1/ST

The Stronach Group is a world-class technology, entertainment and real estate development company with Thoroughbred racing and pari-mutuel wagering at the core. The Stronach Group's 1/ST business (pronounced "First") is North America's preeminent Thoroughbred racing and pari-mutuel wagering company and includes the 1/ST RACING & GAMING, 1/ST CONTENT, 1/ST TECHNOLOGY and 1/ST EXPERIENCE businesses, while advocating for and driving the 1/ST HORSE CARE mission. 1/ST represents The Stronach Group's continued movement toward redefining Thoroughbred racing and the ecosystem that drives it. 1/ST RACING & GAMING drives the best-in-class racing operations and gaming offerings at the company's premier racetracks and training centers including: Santa Anita Park, Golden Gate Fields and San Luis Rey Downs (California); Gulfstream Park – home of the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series and Palm Meadows Thoroughbred Training Center (Florida); the Maryland Jockey Club at Laurel Park, Pimlico Race Course - home of the legendary Preakness Stakes, Rosecroft Raceway and Bowie Training Center (Maryland). 1/ST CONTENT is the operating group for 1/ST's media and content companies including: Monarch Content Management, Elite, TSG Global Wagering Solutions (GWS) and XBTV. 1/ST TECHNOLOGY is racing's largest racing and gaming technology company offering world-class products via its AmTote, Xpressbet, 1/ST BET, XB SELECT, XB NET, PariMAX and Betmix brands. 1/ST EXPERIENCE blends the worlds of sports, entertainment and hospitality through innovative content development, elevated national and local venue management and hospitality, strategic partnerships, sponsorships, and procurement development. As the advocate for critical industry reforms and by making meaningful investments into aftercare programs for retired horses and jockeys, 1/ST HORSE CARE represents The Stronach Group's commitment to achieving the highest level of horse and rider care and safety standards in Thoroughbred racing on and off the track. The Stronach Group's TSG Properties is responsible for the development of the company's live, play and work communities surrounding its racing venues including: The Village at Gulfstream Park (Florida) and Paddock Pointe (Maryland).

For more information, visit www.1st.com or follow @1ST_racing on Twitter or @1stracing on Instagram and Facebook.

About Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park

From Breakwater Hospitality Group, the creators of The Wharf, & 1/ST EXPERIENCE, Carousel Club is a new open-air gathering spot for cool cocktails, delicious eats & exciting entertainment from day to night. Designed by the esteemed, Venice, CA-based – Studio Collective, Hallandale Beach's newest entertainment venue features 14,000 square feet of tented and open-air spaces, including a spacious deck, a covered Carousel Bar with ample seating, and a grassy garden for lounging and lawn games. Carousel Club will create memorable moments for over 1,500 guests, highlighted by signature day-to-night programming. Food vendor pop-ups include Lincoln Road's Spris Artisan Pizza, Mad Room Hospitality's Los Altos Taqueria, and K-Bop Bop.

About Baccarat

Founded in 1764, Baccarat, alchemist of joy and creator of enchanting worlds, is the fruit of a group of daring artisans who have transformed the four elements of nature – earth, air, fire and water – into crystal of unparalleled purity. By crafting true masterpieces, Baccarat has never ceased to surprise the world, garnering numerous awards at World Fairs and international exhibitions. This is how the name of a small town in eastern France, Baccarat, has over time become a symbol of the art of celebration and French joie de vivre. From Paris to Moscow, New York, Tokyo, Miami or Hong Kong, the unique experience of Baccarat's art de vivre can be found within its Houses, boutiques, restaurants, bars, hotels and lounges. Ahead of its 260th anniversary, Baccarat continues its international development, firmly anchored in its roots, and driven by the ambition to always fly higher. Discover the captivating world of Baccarat on www.baccarat.com and on www.instagram.com/baccarat .

About Palm Tree Crew

Palm Tree Crew ("PTC"), originally founded by Kygo (Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll) and his manager Myles Shear, is a diversified holding company that owns and operates a consumer brand, a global live events business, a multi-product investment platform, and a film and TV production company, all within one unified ecosystem.

PTC Live Experiences creates immersive events and experiences that bring together our crew of loyal fans, business partners, entrepreneurs, investors, celebrities, and cultural icons.

PTC Brand creates unique products that capture PTC's way of life and accelerate PTC's growth into a globally recognized lifestyle brand.

PTC Investments is active in the early-stage venture and growth equity communities. PTC Investments provides capital to business builders in the Consumer & Technology sectors.

Palm Tree Pictures develops and produces compelling content spanning film, TV, docs, and more.

At Palm Tree Crew, we harness the power of business builders, investors, strategic advisors, and celebrities who know how to build global brands. For more information, please visit https://palmtreecrew.com .

About Groot Hospitality

Groot Hospitality is a Miami Beach, Florida-based collective of top restaurants, bars, cafés, nightlife ventures and hotels. Officially formed in 2018 by the entrepreneur David Grutman, the company is renowned for creating entirely unique atmospheres of upscale dining, luxe decor, marquee entertainment and highly shareable, unforgettable moments.

Current Groot Hospitality properties include: The Goodtime Hotel, the nightclub LIV, the restaurants Casadonna (in partnership with Tao Group Hospitality), Gekkō, Komodo, Komodo Dallas, The Key Club, Papi Steak, Strawberry Moon and Swan. At both the Goodtime Hotel and Swan, Grutman is partners with the multi-hyphenate musician and producer Pharrell Williams – the pair will also open their first resort, Somewhere Else on Atlantis Paradise Island, in 2025. Grutman is also partners with the recording artist and actor Bad Bunny on Gekkō.

Multiple other projects are in the pipeline, including an expansion plan bringing Groot Hospitality worldwide. As of 2023, Groot Hospitality broadened its reach beyond South Florida with the opening of Komodo Dallas, located in the Texan city's Deep Ellum neighborhood. Additional ventures include Las Vegas-based outposts of LIV, Komodo and Papi Steak, which will open in late 2023.

Ultimately, Groot Hospitality delivers one-of-a-kind outings across its locations and activations. By further programming the company's physical spaces with an immersive, 360-degree approach — including a focus on headline performances and social media vignettes — we consistently provide our patrons with an experience that is high-energy, high-impact, and highly memorable.

