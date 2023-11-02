Schaffner's role will help Fig realize its vision to disrupt the traditional structured notes market, and scale it to the next level of growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Volatility Labs Inc. ("Fig Investments"), a Canadian fintech company, is thrilled to announce that David Schaffner, CFA, has signed on as a Strategic Advisor. Schaffner is poised to provide invaluable guidance with his wealth of knowledge and distinguished career in asset and wealth management as the startup embarks on its next phase of growth in democratizing the structured products market.

Veteran wealth management executive, David Schaffner, joins Fig Investments as Strategic Advisor (CNW Group/Fig Investments) (PRNewswire)

"I've always been bothered by the typical structured notes offered by banks. Most investors who are sold a structured note don't know what it is and how it works. Through Fig's software platform, investors will not only gain more transparency to this product and its fees, they will also learn the mechanism of how it works. This platform is a good thing for the financial industry. It's a good thing for consumers," Schaffner remarks about his decision to advise Fig.

David's career and executive experience spans across decades. He was the President and CEO of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel for 8 of his 15 years there. During his time in management, the firm's assets under management grew from $4B to $13B. Most recently, he was the President and CEO of CWB Wealth Management until 2020, when he transitioned into semi-retirement as a strategic wealth consultant. In this role, David established Canadian Western Bank's wealth management division through launching CWB Wealth Management, integrating its various bank-owned wealth subsidiaries, and launching its proprietary mutual funds.

"We are extremely excited to work with David as the Company's strategic advisor. We're looking forward to leveraging his tenured strategic and business acumen to help us scale Fig's structured products platform to the next level. We are humbled to get his support as we move forward with our mission to democratize structured products for investors across the world", says Guanzhi Ma & Tony Qian, Co-Founders of Fig Investments.

Fig's innovation seeks to bring transparency and inclusivity to the trillion-dollar structured note market, which is currently dominated by traditional investment banks. Through its software platform, investors can customize, trade, and monitor structured notes as easy as trading other financial instruments like stocks or ETFs.

About Fig Investments

Fig Investments was co-founded by Guanzhi Ma, CFA and Tony Qian in Edmonton, Alberta in 2022. The company's co-founders have deep industry experience in fixed income portfolio management and hyper-scale software engineering. With cutting-edge technology and a strong commitment to regulatory compliance, Fig is set to revolutionize the $10+ trillion structured products market.

By focusing on transparency, efficiency, and inclusivity, Fig is redrawing the boundaries of the investment landscape, opening a world of unprecedented opportunities for investors and institutions globally.

