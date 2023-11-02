Turn Text Into 3D Animation: DeepMotion Launches MotionGPT™, a New Era in Animation

Leaders in Motion Intelligence Leverage Generative AI to Redefine 3D Animation Creation

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepMotion, a long time leader in AI-powered motion capture technology, announces MotionGPT™, a groundbreaking tool that harnesses the power of Generative AI to transform text prompts into intricate 3D animations. MotionGPT not only simplifies the animation creation process further but transcends physical barriers, enabling a more diverse audience of creators and industries with effortless cost-effective 3D animation.

By tapping the expansive library of simulation technologies and motion data they've built up over the last decade through their motion intelligence products and services, the team at DeepMotion are able to leverage Generative AI to create an even more expansive and dynamic animation platform. This technology puts animation creation and direction at the fingertips, removing the need for specialized hardware like cameras or suits, as well as technical expertise needed to operate physical setups. By transcending physical barriers, they are able to eliminate the time and resource-consuming motion capture step altogether, enabling an even wider audience to bring to life compelling 3D animations using just a text prompt.

This is more than just a library or marketplace for singular animations - much more. Libraries of stock animations are limited in both quantity and diversity of motions, leading to a lack of choice and sometimes overused motions. With MotionGPT, you can type in a text prompt for the exact motion you're looking for, including direction for limbs, emotions and you can even blend multiple motions together for a truly dynamic animation creation experience. See your story scripts come to life with your own words directing the action.

Says Kevin He, Founder & CEO of DeepMotion, "By harnessing Generative AI, we're unlocking a new era of accessibility and efficiency in motion generation, enabling anyone who can utilize a text input to create engaging 3D animations, empowering creators of all types and revolutionizing industries from game development, metaverse, sports, motion graphics and beyond."

Checkout the future of animation generation during the MotionGPT Beta happening Winter '24.

You can sign up for access at www.deepmotion.com

About DeepMotion

Established in 2014, DeepMotion has been at the forefront of intelligent motion technology, bridging the gap between the physical and digital realms. Committed to bringing digital characters to life through physics simulation, computer vision, and machine learning, DeepMotion continues to revolutionize the animation industry.

MotionGPT by DeepMotion, turn text into 3D animations. (PRNewswire)

