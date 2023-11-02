NEXGEN VIRTUAL EMPOWERS HYBRID WORKPLACES THROUGH ADVANCED REPORTING WITH WEBEX BY CISCO

NexGen Virtual Office App enhances functionality for hybrid and remote teams with enhanced performance management tools

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexGen Technologies, the creator of NexGen Virtual and NexGen Contact Solutions, announces enhanced functionality in the NexGen Virtual Office App for Webex by Cisco, a leading provider of collaboration technologies powering hybrid work. NexGen Virtual brings a unique virtual office experience and performance management tools in Webex to remote and hybrid workplaces, empowering managers, reconnecting colleagues and optimizing performance.

NexGen Virtual Webex: Virtual Interactive Office & Business Management Platform. (PRNewswire)

"Collaborative virtual offices are the most valuable when they offer real-time insights," said Joseph Jacoboni, Founder and CEO of NexGen Technologies. "Providing organizations with a data-based understanding of their workforce is crucial to enabling informed decision-making and enhancing performance at all levels of the company."

NexGen Virtual Office offers remote and hybrid teams a virtual version of a brick-and-mortar office environment, complete with secure, customizable 3D floor plans and personalized office spaces. On each office floor, employee avatars have color-coded status rings that enable managers to quickly assess staff activity on the office floor and see where employees are located within the floor plan. The ability to instantly visit a colleague in their office via real-time video chat helps to foster seamless collaboration among all team members.

Users can welcome guests to their virtual office or join in conference rooms, training facilities, and cafes for real-time video chats with colleagues or supervisors, mimicking a physical office space. Rooms can accommodate up to 500 video users without degradation, including screensharing. Increased visibility and accessibility in an engaging platform enhance communication, collaboration, and performance across all job functions. Employees enjoy having the community they crave, and managers get the insights and accessibility they need to lead effectively.

Combined with increased face-to-face interactions, enhanced communication, and intuitive visual cues, managers benefit from a 360-degree view of their workplace with NexGen Virtual Office. With powerful business management and performance tools at their fingertips, managers are empowered to optimize productivity and lead remote, hybrid, and distributed teams to success.

NexGen Virtual Office App also helps to streamline and enable organizations' tech stacks while allowing for the safe, encrypted transferring of documents and videos. Recordable video conferences with up to 500 users at once, text, voice, and video communication, real-time shareable whiteboards, transcripts, notes, captions, and additional in-platform productivity tools are included in the low monthly price. Users can also customize their app launchpad to launch other favorite apps in one click.

NexGen Virtual is now available on the Webex App Hub. Webex users can connect their accounts to NexGen Virtual by following these steps.

NexGen Virtual Webex Logo (PRNewswire)

