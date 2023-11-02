Simplifile eSign Events enables a nationwide RON and mobile closing solution for customers.

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Closing Exchange (TCX) has teamed up with ICE Mortgage Technology®, part of ICE (NYSE: ICE), a global data, technology and market infrastructure company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity on a new integration with Simplifile® eSign Events that will provide an integrated closing and notarization solution for their customers.

THE CLOSING EXCHANGE INTEGRATES WITH Simplifile® by ICE Mortgage Technology®

The Closing Exchange, established in 2017, is a leader in the closing technology, AI document processing, mobile closing, and remote online notarization marketplace, delivering nationwide third-party notary and closing services with highly qualified notary signing agents.

Title agents and lenders leveraging Simplifile eSign Events will be able to request remote online notarization and mobile closing appointments with a notary provided by The Closing Exchange and backed by TCX's technology and service. Simplifile eSign Events users can now seamlessly conduct eSign transactions online and have them witnessed by a notary who is already trained and set up in Simplifile eSign Events.

Alan Frelix, CEO of The Closing Exchange, had this to say about the partnership: "The ICE ecosystem enables a completely digital future for lenders and title agents. Our goal is to seamlessly deliver signing choices to ICE's customers, leveraging our integrated technology and services, along with the industry's best trained and vetted notaries."

Closing and notarization services can now be ordered through Simplfile's eSign Events solution. Reach out to your ICE sales representative or The Closing Exchange (sales@theclosingexchange.com) to learn more.

About The Closing Exchange

The Closing Exchange (TCX) is a technology and services company that aims to connect lenders, title agents, attorneys, notaries, digital closing technologies, and customers for a seamless, flexible, and scalable closing process. TCX builds custom solutions with their clients to execute mobile notary, RON, IPEN, and document tagging needs.

About ICE Mortgage Technology

ICE Mortgage Technology® combines data, interconnected solutions, and expertise to digitize and automate processes across the entire housing finance continuum – from consumer engagement at the front end of real estate, mortgage or refinance transactions; through origination, underwriting, and production; on to loan registration and the long-term servicing relationship with the consumer. We touch nearly every mortgage in the U.S. by way of the native automation of Encompass® for loan origination and the MSP® servicing system. Together with the digital collaboration and eRecording capabilities of Simplifile® and MERS®, the national electronic registry for nearly 90% of the U.S. mortgage market, we offer a truly comprehensive, end-to-end housing finance ecosystem. Ultimately, our technology lets committed industry professionals focus on creating a better homeownership experience for the American consumer. Visit icemortgagetechnology.com to learn more.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the SEC on February 2, 2023.

