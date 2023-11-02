ACLARITY SECURES $16M IN SERIES A FUNDING TO DEPLOY LOW ENERGY PFAS "FOREVER CHEMICAL" DESTRUCTION SOLUTION

MANSFIELD, Mass., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aclarity, Inc., the leader in PFAS (Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances) "forever chemical" destruction, announced today the successful completion of its Series A funding round, raising $15.9 million. This funding round was led by Aqualateral , with participation from HG Ventures, Bidra Innovation Ventures, Nor'easter Ventures, MassVentures, and Burnt Island Ventures. This latest round of funding builds upon a $3.3 million Seed round secured in 2022, propelling the company into an exciting new phase of commercial expansion and innovation.

PFAS, often referred to as "forever chemicals" due to their persistent nature in the environment, have become a major concern worldwide due to their detrimental impact on ecosystems and human health. Aclarity's Octa™ system offers a sustainable solution for the complete eradication of PFAS contaminants, heralding a new era in wastewater treatment and environmental remediation for landfills, water and wastewater treatment plants, and industrial facilities - where PFAS is particularly prevalent.

Over the last year, Aclarity has deployed mobile systems with full-scale reactors across the country to destroy PFAS chemicals continuously. This has allowed the team to successfully treat PFAS in waters ranging from low ng/Ls in tap water, all the way to landfill leachate treated by foam fractionation with PFAS concentrations of milligrams per liter, including short-chain compounds like PFBS and demonstrating real time PFAS destruction in the field. Aclarity's achievements have garnered the attention of groups such as Frost & Sullivan, who awarded Aclarity their Company of the Year Best Practices award for 2023 in the North American PFAS treatment industry. With the support of this investment, Aclarity has broadened its pipeline across several industries requiring PFAS destruction such as the waste industry as well as food and beverage manufacturing and the pulp and paper industry. The Series A funds will play a pivotal role in scaling up manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, further increasing market penetration, and advancing partnerships to address PFAS contamination challenges on a global scale.

"The industry is overwhelmingly demanding a solution to the PFAS problem, responding to existing and pending regulations. We are extremely grateful for the enthusiastic support from our investors and the confidence they have shown in our mission to combat the widespread issue of PFAS contamination," said Julie Bliss Mullen, Founder and CEO of Aclarity. "The Series A funding is already enabling us to grow our team, build more PFAS destruction skids and bring them to more communities and industries, ultimately making a lasting positive impact on public health and the environment."

Aclarity's innovative approach to PFAS destruction has garnered attention and support from both investors and environmental advocates alike. The technology boasts several key advantages, including its cost-effectiveness, environmental safety, and efficiency in eliminating PFAS compounds, offering a sustainable alternative to conventional remediation methods.

"Aclarity has the potential to revolutionize the field of environmental remediation and solve one of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time. We are confident that they will deliver on this promise," said Jiten Manglani, Aqualateral's Chief Investment Officer. "The Aclarity team has the capacity and vision to deliver far-reaching transformative results to communities across the globe."

As Aclarity continues to make strides in the fight against PFAS pollution, the company remains committed to its core mission of destroying PFAS to safeguard the environment and public health. The Series A funding will be instrumental in driving Aclarity's growth and accelerating the deployment of its groundbreaking technology to communities and industries in need.

For more information about Aclarity and its PFAS destruction technology, please visit www.aclaritywater.com

About Aclarity Inc.

Aclarity is revolutionizing the elimination of persistent and hazardous "forever chemicals" known as PFAS, which accumulate in human and animal tissues and persist indefinitely in our environment. Aclarity's Octa™ PFAS destruction systems employ innovative proprietary technology to disrupt the ongoing PFAS contamination cycle. The conventional approach for removing and disposing of PFAS has led to concentrated PFAS materials being reintroduced into the environment through methods like landfill disposal, incineration, and deep well disposal, recontaminating the air, soil, and water. PFAS compounds are inherently resilient due to their strong molecular bonds. Until now, the prevailing method of "remediating" PFAS has involved a perilous cycle of extraction and disposal, either by returning the extracted PFAS to landfills or by incinerating it and emitting toxic aerosols into the atmosphere. Aclarity's technology employs electricity to sever the carbon and fluorine bonds that give PFAS compounds their durability, thus putting an end to the perpetual PFAS contamination cycle.

