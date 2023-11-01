Veteran Entrepreneurs Thrive with SCORE's Free Mentoring and Resources

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just over 1.7 million businesses in the U.S. are owned by veterans, according to the U.S. Census, and contribute substantially to the nation's economy, generating $1 trillion in revenue. As mentors to America's small businesses, SCORE provides veteran small business owners with free resources, training and counseling support, whether they are just starting out or they've been in business for decades.

"My mentor from SCORE is absolutely amazing. When we got closer to opening, I think he was just as excited as I was," said SCORE client Sandra Vazquez, veteran and owner of SWT Fitness in Dunkirk, Maryland. "SCORE offers mentoring sessions for free, and I'm telling you they're worth gold."

How does SCORE help?

Military veterans can find successful second or third careers through small business ownership, capitalizing on their military experience. However, funding remains a top challenge for veteran entrepreneurs, with more than a third reporting lack of access to capital and a lack of financing as barriers to success. SCORE mentors can help vets navigate these challenges.

SCORE provides support specifically geared toward veteran-owned small businesses in its Resources for Veteran Entrepreneurs hub on SCORE.org, including free, on-demand webinars on topics such as:

SCORE mentoring is a free service offered to any aspiring or established owner(s) of a U.S.-based business. Veterans can visit SCORE.org and request a mentor with former military service, if interested, and find inspiration from other veterans who have successfully launched businesses with SCORE support and are thriving. Last year, nine percent of SCORE clients were veterans, compared to seven percent of the U.S. population.

"We looked for entrepreneurial startup support, and that's where SCORE came in," said Richard Parker, veteran and co-owner of 2 Fat Guys Spirits in Bozeman, Montana. "Working with the SCORE mentors here in Bozeman helped my business tremendously – they themselves have owned businesses and started businesses."

Giving back to the community

Veterans aren't just SCORE clients – they're mentors, too. Veterans with business experience volunteer their time and expertise to support entrepreneurs around the country.

"My decision to join SCORE as a mentor was based on my desire to help," said SCORE mentor and veteran Bob Janesak. "Veteran qualities and skill sets, with SCORE mentoring, are a great fit. This collaboration increases the probability of business success. As a veteran, I take pride in my responsibility mentoring fellow veterans."

Share your expertise

Veterans interested in volunteering with SCORE can visit www.score.org/volunteer to learn more and apply online. SCORE provides an onboarding and training program to get started and also requires that mentors complete certification training. SCORE welcomes new volunteers who are committed to fostering small business growth. To learn more about the onboarding process, visit SCORE's website .

About SCORE:

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 11 million entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free, expert mentoring, resources and education in all 50 U.S. states and territories. Visit SCORE at www.score.org .

Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

