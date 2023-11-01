PACSUN HIGHLIGHTS ITS COMMUNITY IN HOLIDAY 2023 CAMPAIGN: THIS IS Y(OUR) STORY

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty youth retailer Pacsun is embracing the spirit of togetherness this holiday season, putting its customers, employees and community at the forefront of its Holiday 2023 campaign. Under the theme "This is Y(our) Story," Pacsun's newest campaign and collection are a celebration of the diverse stories and styles that make up its vibrant community, reflecting the brand's ethos of inclusivity, diversity, and giving back.

Pacsun invited its loyal customers, store employees and followers to join in the holiday magic by submitting video entries on social media for a chance to star in the campaign. Their unique community inclusive of local students, musicians, artists, teachers, and more eagerly shared what Pacsun meant to them and elaborated on their desire to be featured. Thousands of entries flooded in, and 29 entrants were selected to take part in the brand's campaign and video, bringing their individual stories to life.

Pacsun's holiday collection showcases fresh apparel that accentuates the coolest winter trends and wardrobe essentials. The versatile range of styles covers everyday, casual styles and elevated looks to satisfy both cozy nights in and dressed-up festivities. Among the new women's arrivals are relaxed baggy denim, cargo pants, and matching sweat sets along with velvet, satin, and sparkly statement pieces. Men's new arrivals will include best-selling cargo pants across a range of fits and expand on a range of on-trend baggy denim with new washes and iconic details. Pacsun will continue to excite and delight him with seasonal novelty for the holiday season with textured knit sweaters and iconic outerwear complemented by strong graphic tees and fleece. With a continued commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, the collection is available in a wide variety of sizes, starting as low as $17.95, and offered in-store and online.

Pacsun's commitment to supporting Los Angeles youth extends beyond the traditional holiday season through its philanthropic initiative, PacCares, and partnerships with the LA Rams and LAFC, and beyond. PacCares enables customers to contribute to charitable organizations that Pacsun supports like Stem to the Future, Legal Defense Fund, Girl Up, and Born this Way Foundation with each purchase. In collaboration with the Los Angeles Rams, Pacsun has donated $3 million worth of clothing to students in need, participated in the LA Rams Night For Wishes Fashion Show benefiting Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties, and plans to provide washer and dryer units to local schools in 2024 through the Loads of Love initiative. Additionally, Pacsun and LAFC, in partnership with the Bresee Youth Center, have supported local students with necessary apparel and supplies, including initiatives like Mock Interview Day, Youth Leadership Program celebrations, and the Annual Bresee Backpack Distribution Day.

"At Pacsun, we value community and inclusivity and believe it's important to stay closely connected with our audience," said Pacsun CEO Brie Olson. "This year, we've united our community in a special way, providing the platform to authentically represent Pacsun in the Holiday 2023 campaign."

