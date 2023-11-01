Homes For Our Troops 7th Annual Veterans Day Celebrity Auction with Jake Tapper, George Clooney, Wynonna Judd, Don Cheadle, and Mindy Kaling to raise funds for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans

Bid on eBay for Charity Nov. 3-13

TAUNTON, Mass., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Homes For Our Troops (HFOT), a national nonprofit that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, announces its 7th Annual Veterans Day Celebrity Auction campaign lineup. Jake Tapper, George Clooney, Wynonna Judd, Don Cheadle, and Mindy Kaling are among the notable celebrities teaming up to support HFOT's mission. In partnership with eBay for Charity, bidding for this special online event goes live at 7 PM EST on Nov. 3, 2023, and closes at 6 PM EST on Nov. 13, 2023, at eBay.com/hfot. All proceeds will benefit Homes For Our Troops.

Participants can make an impact by bidding on in-person experiences, luxury items, premiere tickets, and autographed memorabilia from various movie stars, musicians, authors, and sports figures while helping HFOT's mission to build and donate specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. This year's auction features over 100 items and experiences.

CNN's Jake Tapper, a longtime HFOT supporter and National Board Ambassador, along with fellow National Board Ambassador Wynonna Judd and actors George Clooney, Mindy Kaling, and Don Cheadle, have enlisted the help of friends, namely movie stars and entertainment icons, to arrange an extensive assortment of auction items up for grabs to benefit Homes For Our Troops this Veterans Day. Among the celebrities who have donated items are Aisling Bea, Chris Evans, Connie Britton, Dave Matthews, Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Hudson, Mark Hamill, Michael Keaton, Paul Rudd, Sarah Silverman and Will Ferrell.

Notable auction items include:

Dinner for 2 with Lou Diamond Phillips at Tribeca Grill in NYC

Michael Connelly will Write Your Name into his Next Novel

A Set Visit to SEVERANCE and M&G w/ Ben Stiller

Autographed Fendi Bag from Jennifer Aniston's Personal Collection

18 Holes of Golf for 2 + at Bel Air Country Club with Jason Bateman and Will Arnett

Dinner for 2 in D.C. or Philadelphia with Chef Robert Irvine

San Francisco 49ers VIP Club Ticket Package for 10

Two Tickets to Adam Sandler's The I Missed You Tour + Meet & Greet

"It is a privilege to host the 7th annual Veterans Day Celebrity Auction for Homes For Our Troops to help raise funds and awareness for a worthy cause—giving severely injured post-9/11 Veterans the specially adapted custom homes they need and deserve," says Jake Tapper.

"It's an honor to be headlining the Veterans Day auction for Homes For Our Troops. The mission of this nonprofit organization is critical, and they are doing incredible work in providing safe and secure homes for our nation's severely injured Veterans," says George Clooney.

"I'm excited to join this impactful and important fundraiser again this year. Homes For Our Troops continues to give back to the Veterans who sacrificed so much for our country," says Mindy Kaling.

"Helping restore injured Veterans' freedom and independence within their homes is the least we can do for all they have done for our nation. I am thrilled to be a part of HFOT's Celebrity Auction and even more honored to headline again this year," says Don Cheadle.

"I'm proud to be a National Board Ambassador for Homes For Our Troops as well as a headliner for this event for a reason—it is our duty as Americans to take care of the men and women who served and sacrificed for our country," says Wynonna Judd.

"We are looking forward to celebrating our seventh annual Celebrity Auction with National Board Ambassador Jake Tapper and his team," says HFOT President/CEO Brigadier General, USA (Ret) Tom Landwermeyer. "It is paramount that severely injured post-9/11 Veterans have specially adapted custom homes where they can regain their independence and continue to rebuild their lives. As we approach our 20th Anniversary, we are very thankful to have the support from so many high-profile celebrities, authors, and sports figures who are bringing awareness to our critical mission."

About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT):

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit www.hfotusa.org.

About eBay for Charity:

eBay for Charity enables members of the eBay community to connect with and support their favorite charities in the U.S. and abroad. Every time a user buys or sells on eBay, it's an opportunity to support causes that matter the most and to help with their fundraising goals. With more than 134 million active buyers globally and more than 225,000 charities enrolled on the site, eBay is home to one of the world's largest and most active giving communities. Since 2003, the eBay community has raised nearly $1.3 billion for charity. For more information visit ebayforcharity.org.

