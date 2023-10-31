Transcap Adds Davinder Singh as Vice President of Business Development and Marketing

CLEVELAND, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcap, a leading freight factoring provider, announces Davinder Singh as Vice President of Business Development & Marketing. Singh brings a wide range of knowledge and experience with driving growth and helping carriers achieve their goals.

Singh, formerly of Compass Funding Solutions and REV Capital, has a vast network within the transportation community and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable financing solutions. "I am looking forward to helping Transcap expand our brand awareness and providing clients quick and straightforward funding," said Singh. "I am especially excited to be joining Transcap because the rest of the leadership team shares my vision for growth and focus on the client experience."

"Davinder's appointment reinforces our unwavering commitment to assembling a team of industry-leading professionals dedicated to driving Transcap toward unprecedented success," adds Bonnie Castillo, President of Transcap.

Outside of Transcap, Singh is very active in nonprofit work as well as community outreach. One of Singh's notable involvements is with the North American Punjabi Trucking Association (NAPTA), a leading nonprofit organization that plays a pivotal role in the transportation industry. Through his dedicated efforts and active participation with NAPTA, he has made a lasting impact on the transportation sector and has helped address key issues affecting the Punjabi and Sikh trucking communities. Singh's work with this association exemplifies his commitment to making a difference beyond his regular job responsibilities.

Transcap has always had an entrepreneurs serving entrepreneurs mindset, and anyone who knows Davinder will recognize that Transcap is fortunate to have attracted such an industry leader.

Transcap delivers freight factoring and alternative funding solutions designed to support owner-operators and fleets across the U.S. Transcap delivers same-day funding with no hidden fees, volume requirements, strict credit restrictions, or long-term commitments.

