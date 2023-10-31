Oracle Named a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Distributed Hybrid Infrastructure

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure options offer customers more choice and control for their cloud deployments

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that it has been named a Leader by Gartner in the 2023 "Magic Quadrant for Distributed Hybrid Infrastructure." The report evaluated Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) offerings in this area, including OCI Dedicated Region, Oracle Alloy, Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer, and Oracle Compute Cloud@Customer.

OCI's distributed cloud portfolio meets customers' diverse needs by providing flexibility and choice with a wide range of deployment models, including multicloud, hybrid, public, and dedicated cloud offerings. OCI delivers a consistent experience across its distributed cloud by offering more than 100 cloud services with the same pricing and service level agreements. This enables customers — including those in highly regulated markets such as financial services, healthcare, communications, and government — to meet practically any use case with OCI, including enterprise applications, cloud native application development, analytics, AI, IoT, and more.

"OCI's distributed cloud is designed to give customers as much choice as possible in where and how they deploy cloud services," said Karan Batta, senior vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "Customers trust OCI to run their most demanding workloads and applications, including in their own data centers. OCI has been managing distributed hybrid infrastructure at thousands of customer locations across the globe, starting with Exadata Cloud@Customer in 2016, and we've continued to innovate with OCI Dedicated Regions in production at customer locations today."

Introduced as an industry first in 2019, OCI Dedicated Region offers the full set of OCI capabilities and SaaS applications in customers' data centers, and it enables customers to customize cloud operations and connectivity to address their regulatory requirements. Oracle's Exadata Cloud@Customer and Compute Cloud@Customer offerings further extend OCI services to customers' data centers. Oracle partners can leverage Oracle Alloy, an award-winning cloud infrastructure platform, to build and deliver customized services to capitalize on the unprecedented growth opportunities of the cloud.

OCI's multicloud capabilities, including Oracle Database@Azure and MySQL HeatWave on AWS, enable customers to select the best cloud provider for their applications and databases. Via its public cloud, OCI operates 46 cloud regions across 23 countries, including an EU Sovereign Cloud to address EU data residency and data sovereignty requirements.

