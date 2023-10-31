Coldwell Banker Real Estate Gains Ground Internationally

With expansion into international markets like Chile, Paraguay and Saudi Arabia and the affiliation of new international companies, the Coldwell Banker network continues to grow and serve clients across the globe
MADISON, N.J., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), today announced its international growth momentum in 2023, expanding into three new countries and territories and welcoming 42 international companies as the brand continues to deliver exceptional service to even more consumers worldwide.
Earlier this March, Coldwell Banker Chile announced its official launch after partnering with the brand. Recently expanding to five offices across Chile, managing partners Javier Macchi and Pablo Benchoa have brought a new experience to clients looking to buy, sell or rent in the country's growing real estate market.
The brand also welcomed Coldwell Banker Paraguay to its international network with the launch of a new franchise in the barrio of Recoleta, Asunción. President of Coldwell Banker Paraguay Sergio Weber has cited the country's strong economic stability as a solid environment to open its doors and guide people to their dream home and propel brand growth in Paraguay.
In June 2023, Coldwell Banker Island Affiliates announced the renewal of its master franchise agreement with the brand. Across 14 countries and territories – Aruba, the Bahamas, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Dominican Republic, Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica, St. Maarten, St. Lucia, St. Croix, St. Thomas and the Turks and Caicos Islands – master franchise owner JC Calhoun has been guiding consumers with his talented network of 300 agents, backed by the Coldwell Banker brand's suite of technology, tools and resources.
Most recently, Coldwell Banker announced expansion into Saudi Arabia's real estate market. In early 2024, Coldwell Banker Saudi Arabia will be joining the brand's international network with the launch of a new master franchise in the country's capital of Riyadh. CEO Youssef Khattar is eager to begin offering real estate brokerage and consultancy services to investors, developers and corporations seeking residential and commercial space in the country.
In Q2 and Q3 2023, Coldwell Banker international master franchisees reported the affiliation of 42 new international companies, including:
COLDWELL BANKER INTERNATIONAL
Coldwell Banker Argentina
Coldwell Banker Destino
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Coldwell Banker Plaza
Jujuy, Argentina
Coldwell Banker Sensus
Neuquén, Argentina
Coldwell Banker Canada
Coldwell Banker Beaver Realty
London, Ontario
Coldwell Banker Escarpment Realty
Action, Ontario
Coldwell Banker Maritime Realty
Halifax, Nova Scotia
Coldwell Banker Tailored Realty
Windsor, Ontario
Coldwell Banker Egypt
Coldwell Banker Experts
East Cairo, New Cairo City
Coldwell Banker Step
West Cairo, Zayed City
Coldwell Banker France & Monaco
Coldwell Banker La Clé des Cimes
Chamonix, France
Coldwell Banker Limo
Sallanches, France
Coldwell Banker Villanova Realty
Montpellier, France
Coldwell Banker Island Affiliates
Coldwell Banker Premier Islands Realty
Simpson Bay, St. Maarten
Coldwell Banker St. Lucia Homes
Bois D'Orange, Rodney Bay, St. Lucia
Coldwell Banker Italy
Coldwell Banker Agency & Advisory Team
Rome
Coldwell Banker Imperiale Real Estate
Rome
Coldwell Banker Prime Properties
Bologna, Italy
Coldwell Banker Prime Real Estate
Monza, Italy
Coldwell Banker Mexico
Coldwell Banker AGS
Aguascalientes, Mexico
Coldwell Banker Border Living
Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico
Coldwell Banker Equity
Tulum, Mexico
Coldwell Banker Novac
Mexico City
Coldwell Banker Trillo
San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico
Coldwell Banker Valle
Valle de Bravo, Mexico
Coldwell Banker Spain
Coldwell Banker Lux Real Estate
Empuriabrava, Spain
Coldwell Banker Solaris Real Estate
Jávea, Costa Blanca, Spain
Coldwell Banker Turkey
Coldwell Banker Atlas
Başiskele, Kocaeli, Turkey
Coldwell Banker Aura
İstanbul-Avrupa, Turkey
Coldwell Banker Deluxe
Maltepe, Turkey
Coldwell Banker Fenomen
İstanbul-Anadolu, Turkey
Coldwell Banker Giz
Antalya, Turkey
Coldwell Banker Hit
İzmir, Turkey
Coldwell Banker İmza
Yalova, Turkey
Coldwell Banker Karem
Ankara, Turkey
Coldwell Banker Line
İzmir, Turkey
Coldwell Banker Novo
İstanbul-Anadolu, Turkey
Coldwell Banker Pera
İstanbul-Anadolu, Turkey
Coldwell Banker Unique
istanbul-Anadolu, Turkey
Coldwell Banker Uzman
Merkez, Turkey
Coldwell Banker Vitrin
istanbul-Anadolu, Turkey
Coldwell Banker Yatirim
Çukurambar, Çankaya, Ankara, Turkey
Coldwell Banker Yes
Kayseri, Turkey
Additionally, the brand welcomed the following seven offices to existing international companies:
COLDWELL BANKER INTERNATIONAL
Coldwell Banker Canada
Coldwell Banker Universe Realty
Abbotsford, British Columbia
Coldwell Banker France & Monaco
Coldwell Banker Esterel Realty –Fréjus
Fréjus, France
Coldwell Banker Jager Immobilier – Sainte-Maxime
Saint-Maxime, France
Coldwell Banker Must Immobilier - Collioure
Collioure, France
Coldwell Banker Italy
Coldwell Banker Gruppo Bodini – Barletta
Barletta, Italy
Coldwell Banker Gruppo Bodini – Taranto
Taranto, Italy
Coldwell Banker Prime Properties
Cattolica, Italy
QUOTES:
"What a year 2023 has been for global expansion! I applaud with great pride our international teams on their success, as each new partner adds strength and resilience to the powerful Coldwell Banker brand. I am elated by the fact that our Coldwell Banker network is not only helping consumers realize the dream of home in 39 countries and territories, but is also driving the long term health and viability of the brand around the world."
- Jason Waugh, president Coldwell Banker Real Estate Affiliate Business
About Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC
Powered by its network of 100,000 affiliated sales professionals in more than 2,700 offices across 39 countries and territories, the Coldwell Banker® system is a leading provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise, honesty and an empowering culture of excellence since its beginnings in 1906. The Coldwell Banker brand is committed to providing its network of affiliated sales agents with the tools and insights needed to excel in today's marketplace and is known for its bold leadership and dedication to driving the industry forward. The brand was named among the 2023 Women's Choice Award® "9 out of 10 Customer Recommended Real Estate Agency." Blue is bold and the integrity and values of the Coldwell Banker brand give the Gen Blue network an unbeatable edge. Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated. To join Coldwell Banker Real Estate and unlock the Gen Blue possibilities, please visit https://careers.coldwellbanker.com/.
Media Inquiries:
Athena Snow
Paola Bahena
Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC
G&S for Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC
973.407.5590
813.838.4383
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC