SKINCEUTICALS ANNOUNCES OPENING OF SKINCEUTICALS SKINLAB™ ASHBURN IN PARTNERSHIP WITH NOVA PLASTIC SURGERY

SkinCeuticals and Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Fadi Nukta, Provide State-of-the-Art

Skincare to Consumers in Northern Virginia

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCeuticals, the #1 medical aesthetic skincare brand worldwide1, announces the opening of SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ Ashburn by NOVA Plastic Surgery, located in Loudon County, VA, just 30 miles from Washington D.C.

With the tagline "Great Skin, Made Easy," SkinCeuticals is proud to welcome their first mid-Atlantic location, marking the twelfth addition to the SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ network. SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ Ashburn by NOVA Plastic Surgery resides in Loudoun County which is the fastest growing county in the state of Virginia, making it a relevant area for brands to open storefronts.2 This new location, in partnership with Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Fadi Nukta, joins existing locations in St. Helena, CA; Stamford, CT; Houston, TX; Charleston, SC; Palm Desert, CA; Grand Rapids, MI; Scottsdale, AZ; Miami, FL; Santa Monica, CA; New York, NY; Orlando, FL.

Of the partnership, Dr. Nukta says, "We are excited to bring the Ashburn area the best integrated skincare destination that provides a whole new level of convenience to our on-the-go consumer." He continues, "We're providing Loudoun County medical-grade products and curated treatments that require little-to-no downtime, all while remaining individually tailored to each visitor."

Amy Sloan, Senior Vice President of Business Strategy and Growth, notes, "NOVA Plastic Surgery is the leading surgical and aesthetic clinic in Ashburn, offering exceptional care to their patients, aligning with our gold-standard patient experience." She continues, "We first partnered with NOVA Plastic Surgery in 2017 on the opening of the SkinCeuticals Aesthetic Center by NOVA Plastic Surgery, so the SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ Ashburn location marks an expansion of that successful partnership."

At SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ Ashburn, visitors can look forward to a relaxing, stress-free environment. The unique space, located at 44725 Thorndike Street Suite R104 Ashburn, VA 20147, features six fully equipped treatment rooms to perform top-rated integrated skincare treatments, including facials, signature skin treatments, lasers, and injectable treatments.

In partnership with esteemed physicians, SkinCeuticals curated five science-backed signature treatments that deliver professional-grade results with minimal effort and downtime. After an expert skincare consultation featuring the SkinCeuticals exclusive SkinScope LED diagnostic, one will receive one the treatments below, all within one hour:

SKINLUXE Signature Facial: 60-minute relaxing and rejuvenating facial that is customized to address individual signs of aging, while nourishing and restoring the skin.

SKINCLEAR: Chemical Peel + LED Light Therapy in combination with a clarifying clay mask and antioxidant application to disrupt acne formation. Ideal for acne-prone or combination skin.

SKINSMOOTH: LED Micropeel + Phyto treatment using red light therapy paired with a chemical peel to address skin texture.

SKINBRIGHT: HydraFacial™ + Micropeel treatment to address congestion and skin tone

SKINFIRM: Microneedling + HB5 treatment to address deeper wrinkles and loss of firmness in aging skin.

These signature treatments are exclusively available at the current twelve SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ locations in the country. In addition to the signature treatments, SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ offers cosmetic dermatology services, such as laser treatments, body contouring services, neurotoxins and dermal fillers through the expertise of trained medical professionals and overseen by board-certified dermatologists and plastic surgeons. Results are complemented with state-of-the-art SkinCeuticals homecare. Additional services to be announced seasonally.

ABOUT SKINCEUTICALS®

SkinCeuticals®, the #1 medical skincare brand in the U.S. and leader in antioxidant technology, founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, discovers, develops, and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed cosmeceutical treatments. SkinCeuticals® products have been shown to dramatically improve skin health by protecting skin from environmental damage and visibly improving skin clarity, tone, and texture to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. SkinCeuticals® is available in over 6,000 physician offices nationwide, with over 100 of those dermatologists and plastic surgeons exclusively selling SkinCeuticals® through their flagship program and SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ destinations which specifically emphasize the SkinCeuticals integrated skincare approach — combining clinical skincare with in-office treatments. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, or at skinceuticals.com .

