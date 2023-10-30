Signet Jewelers announces new $100 million commitment to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

Celebrating 25th anniversary of Signet - St. Jude partnership, $100 million already raise

Second $100 million targeted to further increase childhood cancer survival rates

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, which includes Kay Jewelers , Zales , Jared and Banter by Piercing Pagoda , announced today a new $100 million commitment to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® . Over the past 25 years, Signet has raised $100 million to support children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases, and this new $100 million commitment will further advance research and treatment because no child should die in the dawn of life®.

"We are honored to support the lifesaving research and care that St. Jude delivers to patients every single day," said Virginia C. Drosos, CEO of Signet Jewelers. "As a part of our core purpose, we are passionate about Inspiring Love through our products, team and in our community. Treatments developed at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% in the United States and we at Signet are so proud to have been a partner in the fight to increase survivorship. Our next $100 million commitment will help increase this even further and also go toward increasing survival rates around the world, where they are much lower. We won't stop fighting for a world in which no child dies in the dawn of life."

Signet's additional $100 million dollar commitment will also support patients in thriving after surviving childhood cancer through ongoing research and care through the After Completion of Therapy Clinic and St. Jude LIFE Study Program . The St. Jude LIFE Study program is an unprecedented research study aimed at increasing survivorship and also helping cancer survivors to thrive.

The pride and longstanding devotion of Signet can be seen and felt throughout the St. Jude campus in Memphis, Tennessee.

A patient family's first interaction at St. Jude is when they check in at the Patient Registration Area presented by Signet Jewelers .

Research from the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital- Washington University Pediatric Cancer Genome Project, lead sponsor Signet Jewelers helps inform diagnosis and treatment plans.

When a child comes to St. Jude for solid tumor treatment, they have a team of medical experts from The St. Jude Solid Tumor Clinic presented by Signet Jewelers , all dedicated to the child's treatment and care.

The Patient Care Center Second Floor presented by Signet Jewelers, which has been renovated and is now part of the St. Jude Family Commons – a space for patients and their families to relax and gather in between clinic appointments.

The Kay Research and Care Center is a space for research, education, collaboration, care and treatment.

Patient families and St. Jude staff connect and gather for meals at the Kay Kafe.

"The longstanding commitment and amazing generosity of Signet, its employees and customers is a moving expression of love and an incredible testament to the company's purpose-driven culture," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr. , President and CEO of ALSAC , the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Thanks to this awe-inspiring, additional $100 million commitment, St. Jude will continue to help children survive and thrive as it continues in its efforts to help save more of the 400,000 children around the world with cancer and other life-threatening diseases each year."

Commitments like Signet's support children like Maelin , her mother Megan, and all St. Jude families who never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – so they can focus on helping their child live.

Signet will fundraise year-round in three ways: by donating proceeds from the annual sale of plush puppies and bears at its stores, inspiring customers to donate money at the register and on-line, and team member and corporate support through activities like St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend , the largest single-day fundraiser for St. Jude. Signet's over 26,000 North American team members proudly support the work with St. Jude.

ABOUT SIGNET JEWELERS

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. As a purpose-driven and sustainability-focused company, Signet is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Signet is a Great Place to Work –Certified™ company and has been named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for five consecutive years. Signet operates approximately 2,800 stores primarily under the name brands of KAY Jewelers, Zales, Jared, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, Diamonds Direct, Blue Nile, JamesAllen. com , Peoples, H. Samuel, Ernest Jones, and the jewelry subscription service, Rocksbox. Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com . See also www.kay.com , www.zales.com , www.jared.com , www.banter.com , www.diamondsdirect.com , www.jamesallen.com , www.bluenile.com , www.peoplesjewellers.com , www.hsamuel.co.uk , www.ernestjones.co.uk , and www.rocksbox.com .

ABOUT ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org , liking St. Jude on Facebook , following St. Jude on Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn and TikTok , and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

