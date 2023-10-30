Proactive Worldwide Welcomes Two Strategic Hires to Enhance Its Competitive Intelligence Operations

Strengthening Expertise: Dr. Heather Yoder and Avery Ekman Join PWW as Senior Analysts to Elevate Competitive Intelligence Services

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to accommodate the increased demand for their competitive research and analysis services, Proactive Worldwide (PWW) is thrilled to announce the onboarding of two new senior analysts, Heather Yoder and Avery Ekman. These latest hires reflect PWW's commitment to offer the finest expertise in the competitive intelligence sector.

HEATHER YODER: A Dynamic Medical Doctor Transitioned to Competitive Intelligence Expert

Dr. Heather Yoder shifted from the medical field into the realm of pharmaceutical competitive intelligence. Her experience spans over 10 years, with remarkable achievements in primary and secondary research, analysis, as well as project management. Yoder has been associated with Molekule Consulting in Life Sciences and Sedulo Group, where she played a pivotal role in clinical trials from phase I-IV, Key Opinion Leader development, and competitive business analysis for pharmaceutical products. With a thorough knowledge of interpreting data and trial data, Yoder's expertise will greatly enrich PWW's offerings in its Healthcare & Life Sciences practice.

Yoder's experience resides in areas of prostate, hematology, lung, melanoma, ovarian and breast cancer, as well as headache, osteoporosis, allergy and asthma, pain, Crohn's disease, transplant surgery, Alzheimer's, biosimilars, nephrology and dermatology. Her academic accolades include an M.D. from Texas Tech Health Science Center and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Texas.

AVERY EKMAN: An Authority in Market Research, Analysis, and Insights

With a profound track record in primary and secondary research, and strong skills in quantitative and qualitative analysis, Avery Ekman brings over five years of hands-on experience from Fletcher, a noted research firm. Ekman has been instrumental in providing powerful strategic recommendations, win/loss analysis, and custom market research to diverse Fortune 500 clients in Life Sciences, Technology, Finance, Insurance, Industrial, and CPG industries. With a knack for client communications and presentations, Ekman's expertise lies in converting insights into strategies, ensuring an 80% new client renewal rate.

Ekman has deep hands-on experience on product, pricing, and sales strategies, along with vast experience in leading Voice of Customer programs on all aspects of the customer buying cycle. Apart from a rich professional history, Ekman also boasts a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of Vermont with a minor in Political Science.

David Kalinowski, President of Proactive Worldwide remarked, "The addition of Heather and Avery is a welcomed addition to our current outstanding team, and they will fit right in with our high-performance culture. Their combined expertise will further ensure that our clients continue to receive actionable insights and value, backed by extensive research and analysis."

About Proactive Worldwide

Proactive Worldwide is one of the world's leading market intelligence companies helping top-tier organizations understand vulnerabilities, better predict market shifts, and plan for growth with confidence. We examine competitors, suppliers, customers, regulatory issues, and more—through advanced competitive, market, and customer intelligence—to deliver a more complete picture of the decision-making environment with a far-reaching perspective that uncovers hidden opportunities and key threats. With more than 28 years of experience, we leverage our proprietary methodology, a deep bench of researchers and analysts, and in-house industry specialists to produce insights that have real impact. Learn more https://www.proactiveworldwide.com/.

