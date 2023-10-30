Kansas City Chiefs' Star Travis Kelce Launches Travis Kelce's Kitchen, a Line of Game-Changing Refrigerated Entrees

Travis Kelce's Kitchen features seven entrees inspired by the iconic flavors of Kansas City BBQ.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travis Kelce, one of the greatest tight ends of all time and a staple of the Kansas City Chiefs since 2013, is taking his love for Kansas City BBQ to a whole new level. With the launch of Travis Kelce's Kitchen, his own line of flavorful refrigerated entrees, Kelce aims to share his passion for great food, especially the hearty BBQ that Kansas City is famous for. This new line features seven of his favorite dishes inspired by Kansas City's most iconic flavors. Shoppers are invited to indulge in offerings like Bacon Mac & Cheese, Brisket Burnt Ends & BBQ Sauce, Sliced Brisket in BBQ Sauce, and more, all available now exclusively at select Walmart stores in the South and East regions.

"I'm thrilled to partner with Golden West Food Group for Travis Kelce's Kitchen. Together we are bringing the heart & soul of Kansas City into every dish," says Kelce. "With sales supporting Eighty-Seven & Running, each meal is a taste of our city and a step toward empowering underprivileged youth. We are not just bringing Kansas City BBQ to the table, but also making a difference."

The Travis Kelce's Kitchen lineup includes:

Bacon Mac & Cheese – a Kansas City classic: jumbo macaroni noodles coated in a decadent cheddar cheese sauce infused with juicy bacon morsels.

Brisket Burnt Ends & BBQ Sauce – the finest cuts of beef slow-cooked to perfection, caramelized, and topped with a signature Kansas City BBQ sauce.

BBQ Baked Beans with Burnt Ends – baked black beans and white kidney beans, topped with brown sugar, bacon and onions, paired with seasoned beef brisket burnt ends.

Brisket Burnt Ends with Mac & Cheese – a must-try combination of jumbo macaroni in a smooth cheddar cheese sauce, complemented with charred beef brisket burnt ends seasoned to perfection.

Sliced Brisket in BBQ Sauce – succulent brisket infused with the rich and smoky aroma of Kansas City-style BBQ sauce.

BBQ Baked Beans with Sausage – savory baked black beans and white kidney beans enhanced with a smoky barbecue flavor, sweetened with brown sugar, and enriched with bacon and aromatic onions, perfectly complemented by tender pork sausage.

Sausage and Meatball Marinara with Peppers and Onions – sliced pork sausage accompanies cheesy pork and beef meatballs submerged in a flavorful marinara sauce sauteed with bell peppers and onions.

In addition to offering shoppers the chance to enjoy authentic Kansas City BBQ in the comfort of their own homes, Travis Kelce's Kitchen is also giving back to the community. From its launch, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Eighty-Seven & Running, an organization founded by Kelce that provides mentorship, training, motivation, and opportunities to underprivileged youth. The foundation believes in fostering a sense of community, encouraging personal growth, and promoting a path to success for these young individuals.

Travis Kelce's Kitchen was created in partnership with Golden West Food Group, a manufacturer of premium licensed foods for beloved household brands like Jack Daniel's BBQ, Tillamook and celebrities like Gordon Ramsay and Guy Fieri. Golden West Food Group is a one-stop-shop for food logistics including manufacturing, sales and marketing, helping brands expand their portfolios into retailer food aisles.

The deal was brokered by Andre Eanes, President of A&A Management Group.

For more information about Travis Kelce's Kitchen, please visit www.TravisKelceKitchen.com.

About Travis Kelce's Kitchen:

Travis Kelce's Kitchen is a refrigerated food line founded by Travis Kelce, a star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and a passionate advocate for his adopted hometown. The brand is dedicated to bringing the authentic flavors of Kansas City to households around the country, offering a range of delicious, easy-to-prepare dishes curated by Kelce himself. Offerings from Travis Kelce's Kitchen are available exclusively at select Walmart stores in the United States.

About Golden West Food Group:

Based in Vernon, California, Golden West Food Group (GWFG) is dedicated to producing high-quality food products, ranging from raw to fully cooked and from fresh to frozen. With a steadfast commitment to culinary innovation, GWFG partners with renowned brands and celebrities such as Jack Daniel's BBQ, Netflix, Tillamook, Gordon Ramsay, Guy Fieri, TGI Fridays, The Hershey Company and more. Their distinctive offerings can be found on retailer shelves throughout the country, ensuring people can experience excellence from the comfort of their own homes. For more information, please visit gwfg.com.

