Vivek Ramaswamy to Announce Comprehensive Crypto Policy at the North American Blockchain Summit

DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Vivek Ramaswamy will present his comprehensive crypto policy and deliver a keynote address entitled, American Leadership in Digital Assets at the North American Blockchain Summit in Fort Worth, Texas on November 16th.

"We are thrilled to host presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy so he can share his vision for American leadership in digital assets," said Lee Bratcher, President of the Texas Blockchain Council, the organization hosting the conference. Bratcher stated further that, "Mr. Ramaswamy has garnered increasing interest and support for his willingness to disrupt the status quo and offer bold and differentiated policy for the future. This keynote address will be the next step in building on that momentum with a specific policy platform for bitcoin and American leadership in the digital economy."

"Our country is in the midst of a national identity crisis, in part caused by the gridlock and bitter partisan divide in Washington, which has created a leadership void filled by unelected bureaucrats who regulate through arbitrary enforcement," said Ramaswamy, 2024 Republican candidate for President of the United States. "Agencies and regulators are serving as a wet blanket on economic growth. They stifle innovation and push economic opportunity abroad. Our nation stands at a crossroads, and the decisions we make today will shape the future for generations to come."

Join us at the North American Blockchain Summit to hear from Mr. Ramaswamy and be a part of a growing movement to demand that the United States honor its founding principle of liberty for all. We should be empowering the millions of Americans that already own and invest in digital assets to build the digital economy of tomorrow based on decentralization and freedom instead of government central planning. "Mr. Ramaswamy has been a leading voice calling for a radical reduction in the size and scope of the federal government," said Steve Kinard of the Texas Blockchain Council. The vision of this conference is to provide an environment in which we can chart a course towards a stronger, more prosperous America.

For more information, visit: https://www.northamericanblockchainsummit.com/

View original content:

SOURCE North American Blockchain Summit