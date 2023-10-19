Island Abbey Foods® solidifies its position as a leading North American Gummy manufacturer with an expanded facility, state-of-the-art production line and new identity as Island Abbey Nutritionals™

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An established manufacturer of gummies and honey lozenges in the health and wellness space, Island Abbey has been contract manufacturing for some of the industry's leading brands for over 13 years. In the Summer of 2023, the company brought their newest manufacturing capabilities online with considerably increased capacity and new technology including a heavy suspension skid, enabling market-leading loads of active ingredients within a gummy, and increased capacity for their unique honey gummies.

Island Abbey Nutritionals (PRNewswire)

To continue the forward momentum, the company has decided to clearly indicate its specialization as a manufacturer of gummy vitamin, mineral and supplement products by changing its name from Island Abbey Foods® to Island Abbey Nutritionals™.

"This is an exciting time for Island Abbey Nutritionals. Our change of name cements our strategic focus on the health supplements industry and ushers in a new era of gummy manufacturing for the company," said CEO Dean Williams. "We have invested considerably in order to increase our production capabilities and to broaden the opportunity for brands to benefit from our new capabilities. Our new gummy line has a heavy suspension skid that enables us to manufacture great tasting gummies containing higher volumes of active ingredients that are traditionally difficult to manufacture in gummy form, e.g., calcium and magnesium gummies."

Island Abbey Nutritionals' new manufacturing capabilities were made possible by the installation of top-of-the-line gummy production equipment commissioned from Tanis. The Island Abbey Nutritionals team was closely supported by the Tanis team in all elements of the new line, from R&D to design, installation, and production. Victor Tanis, spokesperson from Tanis said "Island Abbey Nutritionals has recently installed an outstanding confectionery production line in their new facility. We have found their team extremely professional, knowledgeable, and collaborative to work with. This has been a project undertaken over several years, so we had the additional strains that the Covid-19 pandemic contributed to the project, but the team at Island Abbey Nutritionals has been proactive and positive throughout and we are very pleased to see the line up and running so well."

The company, based on Prince Edward Island, Canada, has undertaken a capex expansion to meet the demand for new, innovative and delicious gummies in the health and wellness market. They have tripled their production space in recent years, and now have a state-of-the-art facility stretching over 70,000 square feet. The facility is certified GMP by NSF and is certified SQF under the GFSI scheme.

As a major employer on the island, Island Abbey Nutritionals worked closely with the PEI BioAlliance, a private sector-led not-for-profit organization dedicated to building the bioscience industry on Prince Edward Island.

Rory Francis, CEO of the PEI BioAlliance said "Island Abbey Nutritionals is a great success story of the growing bioscience sector in PEI. They have expanded their markets to dozens of international countries and are continually innovating new products, and we look forward to working together and supporting them as a key organization in our PEI bioscience cluster."

Williams said "Our increased production capacity and capabilities is not our only news, our Innovation team here at Island Abbey Nutritionals is working on some exciting new ingredients and benefit-driven gummies for our clients. From adaptogens to botanicals, energy to sleep, workout prep to immunity boosts, we are confident that our range of gummies, our high-volume high-efficiency manufacturing facility and our professional and experienced team here at Island Abbey Nutritionals will prove to be innovative disruptors in the gummy vitamin industry."

A team from Island Abbey Nutritionals will be at Supply Side West 2023. Anyone wishing to learn more about Island Abbey Nutritionals capabilities can get in touch via the website to arrange a meeting at SSW or virtually.

For more information on Island Abbey Nutritionals, please visit the company website www.islandabbey.com.

About Island Abbey Nutritionals™

Island Abbey Nutritionals is an innovative food science company based out of Prince Edward Island, Canada. With an impressive library of proven formulations, their state-of-the-art facilities specialize in manufacturing technology for gummy and honey lozenge production. As industry leaders, they provide full contract manufacturing, bottling, and packaging capabilities for a variety of supplementary and natural health-focused dietary needs.

