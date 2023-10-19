Ascend to further increase prices on nylon polymers, compounds and monomers

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials, the largest fully integrated producer of nylon 6,6, announced another round of global price increases on its polyamide polymers, compounds and monomers due to significant increases in input costs, where contracts allow, as follows:

Material Price Increase Notes Neat PA66 polymer $0.20/kg In addition to Oct.

increase. PA6 compounds $0.20/kg In addition to Oct.

increase. PA66 compounds $0.30/kg

Hexamethylene diamine

Adipic acid $0.15/kg In addition to Oct.

increase.

This is the second increase Ascend has announced in as many months.

These price increases will take effect Nov. 1, 2023. Customers should contact their sales representative for additional information.

