Zepp Health Sponsors Cal Hacks 10.0, the World's Largest Collegiate Hackathon, for the Second Consecutive Year

- Winners with the best apps will receive Zepp's Amazfit smartwatches and cash award

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp Health Corporation, a global leader in smart wearables and health technology, is excited to announce its sponsorship of Cal Hacks, the world's largest collegiate hackathon, for the second consecutive year in a row.

Cal Hacks, now in its 10th edition, aims to empower individuals with technology to create innovative solutions that better the world. Every year, it attracts over 2500+ hackers from around the world.

"We're delighted to return as sponsors of the Cal Hacks event, having been truly impressed by the remarkable talent showcased at last year's event. Zepp Health had the privilege of working alongside some exceptionally gifted tech enthusiasts, creating innovative solutions that left a lasting impression. We firmly believe that these students, with their unwavering passion and dedication, represent the future thinkers that Zepp Health needs to fulfill our mission: empowering individuals to take control of their well-being through intelligent healthcare tools and creating a world where healthcare brings empowerment, inspiration, and joy to all," shared Wayne Huang, Founder & CEO of Zepp Health.

Zepp Health will sponsor US$15,000 (USD Fifteen Thousand Dollars) and will offer a $1,000 cash prize along with Zepp OS-enabled flagship Amazfit smartwatches to winners in the Apps categories. The winning criteria will be based on the most innovative apps developed using Zepp OS APIs.

In addition to the generous prizes, Zepp Health has gathered a panel of esteemed judges who have graciously volunteered their time to support this initiative. Notably, among the external judges is Jay Ryan Freeman, a renowned software engineer known for creating the Cydia software application and related software for jailbroken iOS – a modified version of Apple's iOS.

"Cal Hacks has built a reputation for attracting talented and engaged students from around the world who are eager to build innovative solutions to challenging problems," said Nick Jiang, Cal Hacks Director, representing Cal Hacks. "We are grateful to work with brands like Zepp Health, who share our passion for the developer community, innovation, and inclusivity."

Although applications have closed, Cal Hacks is looking for mentors and judges to support hackers throughout the weekend. Individuals with a passion for innovation are encouraged to apply! Cal Hacks will take place from October 27 to 29, 2023, at The Metreon in San Francisco. For more information, visit https://www.calhacks.io/

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP) is a global smart wearable and health technology leader, empowering users to live their healthiest lives by optimizing their health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its leading consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. Powered by its proprietary Zepp Digital Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, Zepp delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. To date, Zepp has shipped over 200 million units, and its products are available in 90+ countries. Founded in 2013 as Huami Corp., the company became Zepp Health Corporation in February 2021. Zepp has 1,300+ team members and offices across North America, EMEA, and APAC regions. For more information, visit www.zepphealth.com.

About Cal Hacks

Calhacks is the world's largest collegiate hackathon based in San Francisco Bay Area. Annually drawing 2500+ hackers from around the world, Cal Hacks is dedicated to fostering a culture of hacking and empowering the next generation of innovators to drive positive change in the world. Visit calhacks.io for more information.

View original content:

SOURCE Zepp Health