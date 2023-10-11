Thunderpick World Championship 2023 Playoff Lineup Announced

Top-ranked teams including Heroic, FaZe, Cloud 9 and Mouz to face off for a chance at the $500,000 Bitcoin Guaranteed Grand Prize

BERLIN, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunderpick , the leading online crypto betting platform, today announces the full lineup of teams playing in the Thunderpick World Championship 2023 tournament playoffs. The playoffs will take place from October 27 – November 4, 2023, culminating in the Grand Finals on November 5, 2023.

Thunderpick will work with the teams as well as its partners and service providers to confirm whether the playoffs and finals will be played in Counter-Strike 2 or CS:GO following the recent launch of CS2 on September 27, 2023.

The official lineup of teams playing and qualified for the Thunderpick World Championship 2023 playoffs can be found below:

Teams Playing Team World Ranking Heroic 4 FaZe 6 Cloud 9 8 Virtus.pro 10 Ninjas in Pyjamas 12 Liquid 14 Fnatic 15 FURIA 18

Teams Qualified Team World Ranking Mouz 11 Complexity 17 SPIRIT 19 BIG 20 SAW 29 M80 41 Nouns 57 Wildcard -

"We are very excited to play in this tournament. It has a really solid lineup of teams and we are eager to play at a top-tier event. Now that CS2 is out, competitive experience is more important than ever. Hope we can pull off a good show." - Virtus.pro

"FURIA is very excited to play at the Thunderpick World Championship. We are happy to receive the invite to participate and we will do our best to represent Brazil on our quest for the title." - FURIA Esports

"We're excited to play at Thunderpick World Championship, one of the first large scale competitions to be hosting CS2 where new ideas and players flourish. I hope we will be able to show what we've been working on!" - Chris "dexter" Nong, In-game Leader Fnatic

Thunderpick CS:GO World Championship 2023 is offering the largest prize pool ever provided by a betting platform in esports. The prize pool, paid in Bitcoin, has a guaranteed value of $600,000 USD and consists of $100,000 divided among 4 qualifiers and $500,000 awarded to the winner of the grand final between the last remaining North American and European teams.

"It's been a thrilling tournament so far, and we can't wait to see these incredible teams from around the globe battle for one of the largest prizes in CS:GO history," said Kelly Sanders, Head of Strategy at Thunderpick. "The skill and tireless dedication that these teams put on display is nothing short of astonishing. It will be our honor, both as sponsors of the tournament and as fans of this vibrant esport, to crown one of them as our first ever World Champions."

GRID is the event's official esports services provider and data partner, offering Thunderpick their comprehensive Esports Solutions toolkit. This toolkit includes tournament tools, visualization products, and data infrastructure, ensuring seamless event operation, integrity, security, and monetization on the GRID Data Platform.

"We're proud to be providing the Thunderpick World Championship our comprehensive Esports Solutions toolkit, and powering a first-of-its-kind competition for the CS:GO scene," said Fabian Logemann, Head of Tournaments at GRID. "The level of competition and entertainment we've seen so far from the tournament has been fantastic. Every team involved has the talent and dedication to become the Thunderpick World Champion, and the playoffs will definitely be one to remember."

Leading Counter-Strike coverage website HLTV.org recorded over 4 million impressions on their social media coverage of the tournament, with even more expected when the tournament enters its main stage in October.

The playoffs and finals will be broadcast live on Thunderpick.io and by participating media partners including HLTV and Twitch . Boosted odds and specials for the tournament can be found at Thunderpick.io .

About Thunderpick

Made by gamers for gamers, Thunderpick is a premier esports betting platform with a massive selection of events and markets to bet on and watch via high quality live streams. Enabled by world-leading technology, Thunderpick's crypto-only platform offers lightning-fast, easy, and fee-free payment solutions, a large Welcome Bonus for new users, as well as various giveaways and contests, to provide an electrifying value to the players.

