Smile Doctors Continues Steady Growth, Launches Joint Venture Model for New Partner Doctors

DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the largest orthodontic support services organization in the U.S., Smile Doctors focused its Q3 efforts on beginning to utilize its recent $550+ million capital raise to fuel continued growth and support strategic initiatives—including continuing to partner with practices across the U.S., launching a comprehensive de novo strategy, and introducing a new joint-venture partnership model. Together, these initiatives position Smile Doctors to continue its industry-leading growth well into the future.

In Q3, Smile Doctors welcomed Fort Worth Orthodontic Specialists (TX), Thrive Orthodontics & Thrive Pediatric Dentistry (NJ), Best Smiles Orthodontics (FL), Lepley Orthodontics (TX), CC Braces (TX), McReath Orthodontics (WI), and Dau Orthodontics (FL) to the Smile Doctors network, growing the number of affiliated locations to over 415 across 28 states.

"I decided to bring another practice into the network because of the success and support I've experienced since affiliating in 2018," said Dr. Anthony Patel, founder of Anthony Patel Orthodontics and Fort Worth Orthodontic Specialists. "I've seen firsthand how the organization sets you up for success from the start, so it was truly a no-brainer."

In addition to new affiliations, Smile Doctors celebrated a de novo opening in June with a state-of-the-art office in Arlington, Virginia as part of Dr. Zach Casagrande's Northern Virginia Orthodontics, one of the leading Invisalign providers in the country. Another NVO de novo location is slated to open in Gainesville later this year, as well as de novo locations for Lineberger Orthodontics (NC), Space City Orthodontics (TX), and Fishbein Orthodontics (FL) over the next six months.

The introduction of a new joint venture model provides yet another opportunity for partner doctors to grow with Smile Doctors, offering an option to hold ownership at the local level while also participating in the success of Smile Doctors at the network level.

"This model just made sense for us and was the perfect way to partner with Smile Doctors," said Dr. Ryan Streight, co-owner of Craig & Streight Orthodontics. "We wanted to be part of what Smile Doctors is doing for our industry but wanted to keep a stake in our practice, too. This new model allows us to do both."

"I'm excited by our continued growth, the initial success of our de novo strategy and this new partnership model, especially considering the broader economic uncertainty impacting many organizations in our industry," said J. Hedrick, CEO of Smile Doctors. "But what I'm most excited about is that all of these initiatives give our partner doctors new ways to leverage our support, expertise, and funding as we continue to shape the future of orthodontics, together."

Smile Doctors is on a mission to positively impact the lives of its patients, its team members, and the communities it serves, one smile at a time. To learn more about becoming a Smile Doctors partner, visit smiledoctorspartners.com.

Smile Doctors, LLC, is the largest ortho-focused dental support organization (OSO) in the U.S. The organization has the fastest-growing network of leading orthodontists. With more than 415 convenient locations in 28 states, Smile Doctors has a rich history of developing and growing affiliated practices by providing tools and technology that allow their orthodontists to focus entirely on patient care. Smile Doctors is the largest network of Diamond Plus Invisalign® providers. Smile Doctors' orthodontists are proud members of the American Association of Orthodontists, and American Dental Association, and host for the Lecture Center for Orthodontic Excellence. Smile Doctors' mission is to create confident smiles that inspire the best in their patients, each other, and the communities they serve. For more information, please visit: www.smiledoctors.com .

