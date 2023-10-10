Foley Launches New CSA Data Monitor Program

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foley, a leader in background screening for drivers and DOT compliance, today announced the release of its CSA Monitor program. The program provides fleet managers and leadership daily updates on company Compliance, Safety, and Accountability (CSA) scores and violations, alongside detailed crash, inspection, and violation reports for every driver they employ.

Foley CSA Monitor summary on a screen (PRNewswire)

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) uses CSA data to evaluate, enforce, and hold trucking companies accountable for their role in safety and compliance. It is based on the seven Behavior Analysis and Safety Improvement Categories (BASICs).

"As businesses scale, their risk profile increases with the number of drivers they employ. Having CSA data at their fingertips helps them effectively evaluate the safety of their fleets and potentially reduce costs related to insurance premiums as well as FMCSA interventions and out-of-service orders," said Foley president and CEO, Joel Sitak.

A 360-degree view into any company's fleet performance is delivered directly to their inbox. Updated CSA violations, audit risk levels, compliance scores, and crash reports empower companies to monitor performance, understand driver behaviors, and manage risk.

"CSA Monitor eliminates the time-consuming task of manually checking multiple federal databases for safety and violation data," said Ketki Vahalia, Foley VP of Product Management. "Safety, Fleet, and HR Managers gain timely access to driver performance, allowing them to enforce best practices and ensure compliance with the latest federal regulations to avoid audits."

By combining modern software and data science with a six-star customer experience, Foley provides advanced analytics to develop initiatives that drive business forward, reduce risk, and reward safe drivers. To learn more about CSA Monitor, visit foleyservices.com/csa-monitor where you can schedule a personal demo.

About Foley Services

For over three decades, Foley has been a trusted partner to companies with fleets of all sizes. Our technologically advanced approach to DOT compliance makes it easier for employers to track critical driver and business data to make informed decisions and proactively reduce risk.

Contact:

Mariah Barr

mariah.barr@foleyservices.com

(716) 293-5009

Foley logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Foley