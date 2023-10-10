Fasoo Partners with iManage to Enhance Data Security in the Legal Industry

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fasoo, a leader in data-centric security, announced today that it is partnering with iManage, provider of the leading knowledge work platform in the Legal industry, to enhance security on documents as users download them from iManage and share them with internal and external users.

Fasoo integrates its industry-leading Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM) to encrypt files and extend the access control list (ACL) from the repository to the documents as users download them from iManage Work. Users can only open documents when granted access within iManage and the security travels with the document regardless of its location. The current iManage permissions will map to Fasoo permissions granting or denying the user the right to View, Edit, Print, Copy-Paste or take a Screen Capture of a document while using it.

Through its knowledge work platform, iManage delivers a more productive and intuitive experience for attorneys and better business outcomes for their firms. This partnership brings together the legal industry leader with Fasoo's advanced zero trust data security and management technologies to safeguard sensitive data throughout its lifecycle, regardless of location.

"Law firms must meet client requirements to protect sensitive data and limit its access to attorneys and other staff working on a specific case or matter," stated Ron Arden, Executive Vice President of Fasoo, Inc. "Fasoo's integration with iManage allows firms to control documents as users share them outside the iManage platform and provides a complete audit trail of all actions for compliance reporting."

Customers of iManage will now be able to comprehensively protect and manage client and matter information in accordance with corporate governance and regulatory requirements as they download and share documents. Since users must authenticate each time they access a document, Fasoo meets zero trust and data security posture management (DSPM) requirements.

"Security and compliance is core at iManage to protect our customers knowledge work. Fasoo's integration utilizing our Universal APIs provides both our on-premises and cloud customers additional security and compliance options when documents are beyond our secure and governed platform. We're excited to have Fasoo join our robust technology partner community and adding value to the iManage ecosystem," said Dean Leung, Executive Vice President of Digital Enablement and Communities.

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries.

