IHPlans Expands Member Access to Virtual Cardiopulmonary Care with Circadian Health, bringing Virtual Sleep Therapy, Respiratory and Cardiac Care into the Home

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Circadian Health , a leading specialty telehealth provider and manufacturer of Sleep, Respiratory and Cardiac products has been awarded a 3 year contract to provide virtual cardiopulmonary services to IHPlans , a rapidly growing health plan in Boca Raton, FL.

IHPlans [IHP], A Tres Company and national alternative health insurance company, is helping small employer groups address cardiopulmonary disease management by providing their members access to coordinated virtual care and home testing/monitoring through a new partnership with Circadian.

IHP provides employers access to Minimum Value Plans and Minimum Essential Coverage plans to meet national and state regulations, with niche plans that are co-pay driven and offer zero deductible. To expand plan features and offer employers more transparency into their plan data, as well as a proactive approach for cost management, IHP has chosen to partner with Circadian.

With a multi-specialty center of excellence clinical team, Circadian expedites patient access to care and eliminates the traditional, siloed approach with brick and mortar providers. Proactive identification of members based on precise comorbidity-risk stratification and clinical evidence helps identify undiagnosed member conditions before adverse events occur downstream.

"Enrolled members get care plans through at-home diagnostics to help diagnose sleep issues, and cardiac and pulmonary disease, which in many cases are preventable, yet can significantly drive-up overall plan costs," said Ari Rostowsky, Managing Partner, IHP. "It's remarkable technology paired with virtual access to specialty providers; we are very excited to be able to offer this to employer groups across the country."

"By creating an alternative to traditional settings, we reduce delays in care that can be critical for those members with emerging illness," said Chuck Hector, President, and Chief Commercial Officer of Circadian. "We use risk stratification data from the payer and reach out to members to help commence their health journey. Once enrolled, we offer treatment plans, while managing and monitoring their conditions."

About Circadian Health:

Circadian is the largest and only virtual-first cardiopulmonary provider in the United States and delivers integrated hospital-at-home programs with an interoperable technology approach for the management of complex cardiopulmonary disease. Circadian is a subsidiary of React Health. For more information, visit www.trycircadian.com .

About IHPlans:

IHP was founded on the principles of reinventing healthcare to create more options for employers and more affordability for members. They offer small- to mid-size employers access to alternative health­care benefits such as Minimum Essential Coverage, Minimum Value Plans, Dental, Vision, and Hearing Aid. IHPs benefits are offered across the country and are designed to be simple, progressive, and easily administered. Experience a truly different kind of healthcare, with IHP. For more information, visit www.ihplans.health.

Media Contacts:

Austin Burch, SVP Operations

Circadian Health

Austin.Burch@trycircadian.com

www.trycircadian.com

Mike Feeney, Managing Partner

IHPlans

mike@ihplans.health

www.ihplans.health

View original content:

SOURCE Circadian Health