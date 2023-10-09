ALLSTATE PROTECTION PLANS TESTS THE MOST EXPENSIVE PHONES OF THE YEAR AS NEARLY HALF OF AMERICANS GREATLY UNDERESTIMATE THE COST OF REPAIRS

ALLSTATE PROTECTION PLANS TESTS THE MOST EXPENSIVE PHONES OF THE YEAR AS NEARLY HALF OF AMERICANS GREATLY UNDERESTIMATE THE COST OF REPAIRS

Premium Apple, Samsung and Google smartphones are still prone to damage when dropped despite space age materials and hefty price tags

SAN FRANCISCO , Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the recent Apple iPhone 15 launch, this year has seen devices with $1,000+ price tags introduced from three of the biggest U.S. smartphone brands: Apple, Samsung, and Google. They boast advanced capabilities, come in different form factors, and feature premium materials like the new Apple iPhone 15 Pro titanium design. However, according to a 2023 mobile survey by Allstate Protection Plans, the U.S. has spent over $17 billion repairing and replacing smartphones within the last year—with the most common issue being damaged screens.1

(PRNewsfoto/Allstate Protection Plans) (PRNewswire)

To test the durability of the most premium devices on the market today, Allstate Protection Plans put four smartphones through its Drop and Dunk Tests at the same time: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (starts at $1,199), Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (starts at $1,199), Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 (starts at $1,799), and Google Pixel Fold (starts at $1,799).

While all of the devices survived the Dunk Test (30 mins under six feet of water), all were damaged after a single drop from six feet onto a sidewalk. The Allstate Protection Plans Breakability video can be found here and reveals:

Front Screen-Down Drop Tests: Both the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra shattered on their first face-down drop from six feet onto a sidewalk and were unusable. Both phones suffered raised and loose glass.

Main Screen-Down Drop Tests : Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and the Google Pixel Fold survived two main screen-down drops from six feet onto a sidewalk with only minor frame damage, corner scuffing, and small screen dents. This could be in part due to the raised lip around the interior edge of both Fold main screens. Both were fully functional and usable.

Back-Down Drop Tests: Both the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra shattered on their first back-down drop test from six feet. The S23 Ultra was still fully functional but was only safe to handle when in a case that covered its back panel. The iPhone 15 Pro Max was fully functional except for its Main Camera and Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, which were shattered. Like the S23 Ultra, the iPhone 15 Pro Max was only safe to handle when in a case that covered its back panel.

Outer Screen-Down Drop Tests: Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and the Google Pixel Fold shattered on their first outer screen-down drop from six feet onto a sidewalk. Both outer screens were unusable. Both Fold phones main screens were still fully functional but were only safe to handle when the outer screen panel was not in contact with the skin.

"Even though the most advanced smartphones today are made with space age materials like titanium, Armor Aluminum, and Ceramic Shield screens, they're still susceptible to damage when dropped on a concrete sidewalk. That's especially troubling considering that our most recent survey shows that nearly half of Americans vastly underestimate the cost of smartphone repairs," said Jason Siciliano, vice president of marketing and global creative director at Allstate Protection Plans. "That said, it looks like we may be retiring our Dunk Test. Liquid damage was once a leading cause of smartphone repairs and replacements. Today, it doesn't rank in the top five."

According to the Allstate Protection Plans 2023 Mobile Damage Survey, 93 million Americans have damaged a smartphone in the past 12 months, collectively spending $17.4 billion on repairs and replacements. Almost half (47%) of Americans think that smartphone repairs cost $150 or less, yet the average cost for repairs and replacements was $209. For the premium phones tested in the latest Allstate Protection Plans Breakability test, those costs are much higher.

Despite the costs involved, 27% of Americans who crack a screen have it replaced in one day or less, which, given the fact that 45% of Americans admit spending five or more hours a day glued to their screens, is a testament to how central smartphones have become in daily lives.

To help keep devices safe and minimize cost should accidents happen, Allstate Protection Plans advises consumers to use a protective case and a screen protector. For added peace of mind, protection plans can also safeguard against expensive repairs or replacements. For more information, visit www.AllstateProtectionPlans.com .

About Allstate Protection Plans

For over a decade, Allstate Protection Plans has transformed the extended warranty industry with service innovation and an obsessive focus on customer experience. Today, Allstate Protection Plans is trusted by over 140 million customers in addition to major retailers and mobile operators in North America, Europe, Japan, and Australia. Allstate Protection Plans are available for mobile devices, furniture, appliances, electronics, and more than 20 other product categories. Allstate Protection Plans is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Allstate Corporation.

1Allstate Protection Plans Mobile Damage Survey Methodology and Data Sources

The Allstate Protection Plans 2023 Mobile Damage Survey was conducted in May 2023, from 1,500 responses from the U.S. using Cint. Population figures cited in this report are based on the 2021 U.S. Census Population & Household Estimates.

Contact: Ian Twinn, iantwinn@tandemcomms.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allstate Protection Plans