Infor Positioned, for the Third Consecutive Time, as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises

Infor recognized for completeness of vision and ability to execute

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Gartner® Inc. has positioned Infor, for the third consecutive time, as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises.

Infor's position as one of the Leaders in this Gartner Magic Quadrant is based on the Gartner evaluation of Infor's ability to execute and completeness of vision.

"We are honored to be recognized by Gartner as a Leader in this Magic Quadrant for the third straight year," said Soma Somasundaram, Infor president & CTO. "We believe Infor's position as a Leader reflects our ability to deliver to our customers complete, industry-specific solutions, a digitally enabled open platform that provides ease of integration, and hyper-productive workflows that improve time to value."

In its 2023 Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises, Gartner notes that, "Product-centric organizations are adopting cloud ERP applications with superior process automation and analytic capabilities. Application leaders should use this Magic Quadrant to evaluate cloud ERP vendors as part of a composable strategy that emphasizes process standardization and agility."

Infor CloudSuite solutions are industry-specific and are delivered as cloud services on Amazon Web Services' (AWS') secure and scalable infrastructure. Infor CloudSuites utilize Infor's leading technology platform, Infor OS, to power next-generation user experiences, integration and workflows, which can help increase productivity and collaboration. Visit Infor's industry solutions page to learn more.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises, Greg Leiter, Dixie John, Robert Anderson, David Penny, Tomas Kienast, October 4, 2023.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

Media contact:

Scott Matulis

Infor

(818) 451-8918

scott.matulis@infor.com

