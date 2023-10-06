Advertise With Us

ATTENTION DIRECT AND INDIRECT HOLDERS OF SECURITIES ISSUED BY AGILETHOUGHT, INC.:

Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware has entered an order that imposes substantial restrictions on trading in equity interests in AgileThought, Inc. and affiliates. A copy of the order may be found at the following internet address: (http://www.kccllc.net/AgileThought); questions regarding the order may be directed to proposed claims and noticing agent Kurtzman Carson Consultants or proposed counsel for Debtors, Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP, One Battery Park Plaza, New York, New York 10004 (Attn: Kathryn A. Coleman, Esq.  (katie.coleman@hugheshubbard.com) & Christopher Gartman, Esq.  (chris.gartman@hugheshubbard.com)); and Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, 1313 North Market Street, Sixth Floor, P.O. Box 951, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, (Attn:  Jeremy W. Ryan, Esq. (jryan@potteranderson.com) & Gregory J. Flasser, Esq. (gflasser@potteranderson.com)). The case number for the bankruptcy action is 23-11294.

Dated: 

Wilmington, Delaware

                               BY ORDER OF THE COURT


October 6, 2023


View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/attention-direct-and-indirect-holders-of-securities-issued-by-agilethought-inc-301949931.html

SOURCE AgileThought, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.