VisitorsCoverage launches humanitarian initiative in partnership with One Tree Planted to Aid Reforestation Efforts in Appalachia

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Appalachian woodlands are one of the world's richest temperate forests. They are the very lungs of the region. As deforestation continues to ravage the area, it becomes harder for communities and wildlife to stay alive.

As Appalachia grapples with the socioeconomic impact of deforestation, VisitorsCoverage , a global travel insurance marketplace, has stepped up to aid reforestation efforts. The new initiative is an extension of their partnership with One Tree Planted , a non-profit organization that partners with businesses to plant trees all over the world.

Why Appalachia Needs Trees

Climate change is caused in major part by an overabundance of Carbon Dioxide. Trees are the single best way to reduce CO2 because they breathe it in and convert it to oxygen. Without trees, life in Appalachia will simply not be sustainable.

The Human Toll

The harmful impact on the Appalachian families is what makes the region's deforestation crisis uniquely devastating as it is home to some of the most underserved communities in the country. Much of the forestry in the region is owned by small businesses, families and individuals who depend on it for their livelihoods. As deforestation bears down on these communities, many will lose their homes and land that has been in their families for generations.

VisitorsCoverage's Promise to the Planet

VisitorsCoverage was founded on one simple goal: to help people. Whether that be immigrants settling in America, retirees living out their travel dreams, or students exploring and learning about their world; doing good is at the forefront of everything we do and the partnership with One Tree Planted allows VisitorsCoverage to help communities at large.

"As the devastating consequences of deforestation continue to disrupt the lives of the Appalachian community, we are delighted to announce the expansion of our partnership with One Tree Planted. Together, we aim to mitigate these effects, safeguarding both the well-being of the local residents and the stability of our climate," says VisitorsCoverage CEO Rajeev Shrivastava.

A Shared Mission to Protect & Conserve

On the surface a company that sells travel insurance and an organization that plants trees don't seem to have much in common. Dig a little deeper, however, and you find that both VisitorsCoverage and One Tree Planted are driven by a commitment to protect. One company aims to protect travelers, while the other aims to protect the world in which they travel. We are proud to continue our partnership to ensure that travelers and Mother Earth stay protected for generations to come.

About One Tree Planted:

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees.Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more, visit onetreeplanted.org

About VisitorsCoverage Inc.:

Founded in 2006, VisitorsCoverage has helped millions of customers in over 175 countries find the travel insurance they need to feel safe, secured and well prepared for their journeys. Our award-winning and innovative marketplace of top-rated travel medical and trip insurance plans helps travelers research, compare and buy affordable travel insurance online in minutes. Find insurance for the way you travel at VisitorsCoverage.com.

