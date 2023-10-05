NEW DISTILLERY RECORD ACHIEVED FOR THE GLEN GRANT AFTER THE VISIONARY 68-YEAR-OLD SELLS FOR £212,500 ($256,636 USD) AT THE DISTILLERS ONE OF ONE, THE SECOND RECORD-BREAKING AUCTION IN TWO WEEKS

This rare 68-Year-Old follows last week's landmark auction sale of Devotion 70-Year-Old for £81,250 ($101,300 USD), with both lots set to benefit charitable organisations in Scotland

ROTHES, Scotland, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Glen Grant Single Malt Scotch Whisky today announces The Visionary 68-Year-Old has sold for £212,500 ($256,636 USD) - doubling the original high estimate- at The Distillers One of One Auction, with proceeds set to benefit the Distillers' Charity.

The Visionary (PRNewsfoto/The Glen Grant) (PRNewswire)

This news comes on the heels of last week's landmark auction in partnership with Sotheby's, in which the Devotion 70-Year-Old was sold for £81,250 ($101,300 USD). As the gavel fell at the Distillers One of One, the one-of-a-kind Visionary – the oldest whisky present at the auction – now holds a world record price for a whisky from The Glen Grant in its 180-year history and secured the distillery a top three spot of the 39 lots in this year's auction.

Aged for 68 years and drawn from a single oloroso sherry cask, The Visionary rare offering showcases the exceptional quality of the Glen Grant whiskies at high age. While a relative newcomer to the auction scene, The Glen Grant's recent successes highlight the meticulous maturation approach and collectability of the distillery that has called Speyside home since 1840.

ABOUT THE VISIONARY

Taking inspiration from the James 'The Major' Grant's travels and passion for conservation and nature, the innovative 1.6L hand -blown battuto-cut magnum decanter and precious stone Malachite stopper, is housed within a period-inspired presentation case. The decanter design takes cues from rich Victoriana and the very vessels in which 'The Major' brought back exotic plant and flower discoveries to the distillery glasshouses in his beloved Garden of Splendours now at the distillery grounds.

Matured in a single sherry cask number 835 and filled in 1955, this rare whisky captures hues of Autumn gold, reflective of leaves within the Gardens of Splendours. At 68 Years Old, the aroma begins with soft ripe orchard fruits and merges seamlessly into buttery, toffee notes, with a delicate touch of smoke. To taste, there is a good balance of fruity vanilla with sweet Sherry and the finish is rich and robust, making for a long and lasting mouthfeel defined by sweet dried fruits, a touch of spice and soft smokiness.

Proceeds from the sale will go to The Distillers' Charity, which is transforming the life chances of young people in Scotland, by helping them to develop knowledge, confidence, resilience and skills to set them up for life and work.

