Boarderie Shatters GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® Title for the Largest Charcuterie Board Weighing 769 lbs.

Premium DTC Cheese & Charcuterie Brand Continues to Innovate within the Gourmet Food Market

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boarderie, the premium direct-to-consumer cheese and charcuterie brand, proudly declared today that it has achieved the remarkable feat of setting a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® title for the Largest Charcuterie Board ever crafted. This achievement marks a monumental accomplishment for the rapidly growing company and is a testament to its commitment to delivering extraordinary gourmet experiences to its customers.

On October 4th in Palm Beach, Florida, Boarderie and esteemed sponsors – Columbus Craft Meats, Yupik, Celebrity Goat, Divina, The Palm Beaches, The Vineyard House, Rustic Bakery, Dufeck Wood Products, and Atlas Event Rental – hosted a sensational event to unveil the breathtaking charcuterie board that measured 20 feet by 14 feet, weighed 769 pounds and is inspired by a 169 times bigger replica of its best-selling Arte board. Significantly surpassing the previous record, the charcuterie board featured an impressive array of premium artisan cheeses, cured meats, flatbread crackers, nuts and dried fruits, gourmet chocolates, and a globally sourced selection of olives and spreads, which were generously provided by the sponsors and donated to The Lord's Place, a local nonprofit organization aiming to end homelessness, immediately following the event.

"Boarderie creates experiences every day that bring people together around celebrations and social occasions that start conversations and that's what we achieved here today on a very large scale," said Boarderie's Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Aaron Menitoff. "Our journey has been nothing short of incredible, and the meteoric rise of the brand in the past two years wouldn't have been possible without our phenomenal team who all share our commitment to crafting extraordinary culinary experiences."

"Columbus Craft Meats has been crafting salami right in the U.S. for over 100 years, so we're thrilled to be a part of this GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® title, which included more than 300 pounds of our premium cured meats," said Columbus Craft Meats Charcuterie Director, Evan Inada. "As the number one Italian deli brand in the U.S., we're always delighted to share the boundless creativity and joy that comes with charcuterie."

Founded in 2021 by Aaron and Julie Menitoff, Rachel Solomon, and Angel Jerez, the successful Shark Tank brand and Oprah's 2022 'Favorite Things' pick quickly became a pioneer in the cheese and charcuterie market, first launching their products online with major retails like Williams Sonoma and Goldbelly before starting their own direct-to-consumer business in 2022. "The astronomical growth we have experienced just one year since starting the direct-to-consumer side of our business, Boarderie.com, has been amazing, and this major milestone just fuels our eagerness to continue innovating and bringing even more incredible gourmet food experiences to our customers and the market," said Boarderie's Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Rachel Solomon.

The brand's unique capability to provide gourmet charcuterie boards that are made fresh daily and delivered right to consumers' doors, overnight nationwide, has allowed them to capture a strong segment of the edible gifting market where customers are looking for a thoughtful and gourmet alternative to the boring passé gift basket. With a full-time culinary team of over 60 (and growing), each of Boarderie's artisanal boards is carefully curated with high-quality ingredients and chef-selected pairings from all over the world. "We take so much pride in our products and are absolutely ecstatic to now be the official title holder of GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® Largest Charcuterie Board," said Solomon.

This holiday season, Boarderie has specialty boards for every occasion and will increase the size of their culinary team to over 140 people making fresh boards around the clock to keep up with holiday gifting demand. "We anticipate that holiday delivery dates will sell out quickly and are doing everything we can to grow our team and production kitchen to make as many boards as possible. At the end of the day, quality is everything," said Menitoff.

For more information on Boarderie and to stay up to date on their latest endeavors and offerings, please visit Boarderie.com, and follow @Boarderie on Instagram and Facebook .

About Boarderie

Boarderie, established in 2021 and based in Palm Beach, Florida, is the only company in the world that ships pre-arranged cheese and charcuterie boards nationwide. Known for its dedication to culinary craftsmanship and innovation, Boarderie sets itself apart by creating edible works of art with artisanal cheeses and premium charcuterie selections from all over the world (delivered directly to customer's doors overnight). Boarderie is on a mission to bring people together with gourmet gifts that are delightfully simple to send and guaranteed to impress on any occasion (so you never have to send a boring gift basket again!). Boarderie secured a deal with Lori Greiner in Season 14 of Shark Tank and was featured in Oprah's Favorite Things.

The GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® title for Largest Charcuterie Board was broken on October 4, 2023 by Boarderie, Columbus Craft Meats, Yupik, Celebrity Goat, Divina, The Palm Beaches, The Vineyard House, Rustic Bakery, Dufeck Wood Products, and Atlas Event Rental. © James McEntee/AP Images for Boarderie (PRNewswire)

