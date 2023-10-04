Teleo Announces Customer Launch of Autonomous Capabilities for Heavy Construction Equipment, Adds New Customers, and Signs Orders for 42 Machines

Teleo autonomous materials hauling will debut on customer job sites starting in December





Teleo demonstrates the world's longest point-to-point operation of remote-controlled and semi-autonomous heavy construction equipment





Expanded dealer network covers an additional seven states across the American Midwest and Australia





Roger Fradin , who has experience serving on boards for Honeywell, L3Harris and others, joins Teleo's board of directors

DALLAS and PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleo , a company building autonomous technology for heavy construction equipment, today announced at UP.Partners' UP.Summit event that Florida-based Tomahawk Construction will become the first customer to deploy its autonomous capabilities on an active job site. Tomahawk Construction's articulated dump trucks will be able to use autonomous functions to move material to build a residential community in Naples, FL starting in December. In addition, Teleo announced deals with eight new construction customers, including Florida-based Ajax Paving Industries of FL, LLC . Collectively, Teleo's new customers have placed orders for 42 machines. Teleo also announced the addition of Ozark Laser , Murphy Tractor and Position Partners to its global dealer partner network, establishing its dealer footprint across seven states in American Midwest, Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia.

"Construction companies are facing historic labor shortages and incurring significant costs as their machines sit idle," said Vinay Shet, Co-founder and CEO, Teleo. "We are seeing an unprecedented number of customer orders which demonstrates Teleo's powerful value proposition. Our technology breathes new life into our customers' machines, addresses their labor shortages, and makes the operators' role safer and more comfortable."

Customer Launch of Autonomous Capabilities

The initial autonomous capability being launched by Teleo is tramming, or autonomous hauling materials from one point to another. Tomahawk Construction will use its Teleo-equipped articulated dump trucks for autonomous tramming across a Naples, Florida job site where they will move material to build a residential community. The autonomous feature introduction will begin on three machines and roll out to 12 machines over the course of a few months. Operators driving dump trucks spend the majority of their time tramming from one point to another. By automating the tramming portion, one operator can run multiple machines simultaneously, multiplying their productivity. The physical dumping of materials will be handled remotely by one operator controlling multiple machines from a comfortable command center.

"Teleo's technology has the potential to completely transform our operations," said Scott Lyons, Managing Member, Tomahawk Construction. "With Teleo, two of our dump trucks that have been idle will be put back into service to haul dirt across the site autonomously, allowing our remote operators to do more. This will help us to run a more efficient operation."

To date, Teleo has been testing the autonomous capabilities on two John Deere 333G Compact Track Loader skid steers at its Pleasanton, Calif. proving grounds, and on a Komatsu WA500 wheel loader moving dirt at the Ouluzone race track property in Finland, which is affiliated with the University of Oulu.

New Customers and Unprecedented Orders

Teleo's eight new customers will deploy the 42 new Teleo enabled machines on 17 job sites across eight U.S. states and Europe. Teleo will retrofit machines from brands such as Caterpillar, Komatsu, John Deere and Volvo for remote and autonomous operations and these machines will range in model year from 2005 - 2022. Teleo plans to have 20 machines on customer sites by the end of this year.

Ajax Paving Industries of FL, LLC will outfit two new Caterpillar wheel loaders with Teleo's technology. These loaders will be stationed at two of the company's asphalt manufacturing plants to load the bins at the plant. The plants are roughly 80 miles apart, marking the first time one operator will work across two job sites.

"The asphalt industry operates on tight schedules," said Andy DeCraene, Vice President, Ajax Paving. "When our customers require asphalt, we must deliver promptly, making it imperative for our machines and operators to remain available. Allowing one operator to control machines at multiple sites is a significant advantage. If an operator is unavailable at one site, another can operate the machine remotely. This is a genuine game changer for our business."

Ajax Paving's collaboration with Teleo was facilitated by one of Teleo's dealers, Dobbs Positioning Solutions , a division of Dobbs Equipment that covers Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Alabama. Ajax Paving is the first company to introduce remote operation technology from among approximately 3,500 asphalt manufacturing plants across the United States.

Breaking Boundaries with Supervised Autonomous Operations

Teleo Supervised Autonomy, which enables remote and semi-autonomous operations of any make and model of heavy construction equipment, was demonstrated at the UP.Summit, an event put on by Teleo investor UP.Partners from Oct. 4-6, 2023 in Dallas, TX. Attendees will witness machines operating at both Teleo's Pleasanton, CA proving ground and the Ouluzone race track worksite in Finland. Dallas-to-Finland is the world's longest supervised autonomous operation in history.

This event also marks the first time that remote operators, working from the comfort of a control center, can operate up to three Teleo-equipped machines, setting a new standard for remote capabilities and autonomous operations.

Expanded Dealer Partner Network, From America's Heartland to Australia

Teleo launched its global dealer partner network earlier in 2023 and is further expanding its list to include Ozark Laser, Murphy Tractor, and Position Partners.

Ozark Laser

Based in Springfield, MO, Ozark Laser offers leading edge technology to increase productivity, efficiency and safety on heavy construction projects. Ozark Laser will support Teleo's customers across Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas.

Murphy Tractor

Murphy Tractor is among the five largest John Deere North American construction equipment dealer organizations. Headquartered in Park City, KS, Murphy Tractor has locations throughout the states of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and Ohio. Each location has a full complement of service technicians, field service capabilities, equipment and parts inventories provided by John Deere, Wirtgen, Kleemann, Hamm, Vogele, Topcon and now Teleo. As one of John Deere's largest North American construction equipment dealers, Murphy Tractor is committed to being the product and technology solution provider of choice by customers in the markets that use the products it represents.

Position Partners

Position Partners is a premier provider of intelligent positioning solutions which sources and supports technology across the civil, building, mining, and geospatial sectors. The dealer agreement with Position Partners, which was announced in September, marks Teleo's entry into Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia. With decades of experience fitting advanced machine control technology to every make and model of earthmoving equipment, Position Partners has partnered with Teleo to provide the company's advanced automation and remote-operated solutions to customers. The Australian market is known for its early adoption of emerging technology and Position Partners believes that automating mixed fleets of heavy equipment represents the next frontier of productivity gains on civil construction and infrastructure projects.

A New Board Member

With an eye toward continued global expansion and greater adoption of its autonomous technologies, Teleo has added noted technology leader and private equity executive Roger Fradin to its board of directors. Fradin is an experienced board member. Currently he serves as Chairman of the Finance Committee at L3Harris , a $20 billion global defense contractor; Chairman of Resideo , a $7 billion public company; Founder, Chairman and CEO of Juniper Industrial Holdings, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that completed a highly successful merger with Janus International , the leading supplier and partner of choice for the self storage industry; a board member of Vertiv, the $10 billion technology supplier to the data center industry and was part of a SPAC with Goldman Sachs; and an Operating Executive with The Carlyle Group. Fradin was previously the Vice Chairman of Honeywell .

