Salem Church Products to Join the Gloo Family of Brands

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gloo , the leading technology platform dedicated to connecting the faith ecosystem and releasing its collective might, announced plans for the acquisition of Salem Church Products , a business that provides multimedia resources to pastors and church leaders through websites such as WorshipHouse Media, SermonSearch, ChurchStaffing, and Children's Ministry Deals. The acquisition is part of the larger Gloo growth plan to serve the Church with a comprehensive marketplace of diverse offerings.

"The Salem Church Products brands are an incredible addition to the Gloo platform," said Scott Beck, CEO of Gloo. "We know that churches need to be connected, and they need easy ways to support their most important jobs. This is at the heart of our mission at Gloo. The opportunity to welcome high-quality resources, a strong team, a network of talented producers and a diverse set of active church partnerships will accelerate our vision of Gloo helping to release the collective might of the faith ecosystem."

Salem Church Products equips over 150,000 church leaders a year with a range of digital products, including worship videos, sermon content, staffing resources and Sunday school curriculum.

"By joining Gloo, we will be better able to fulfill our mission of equipping pastors and church leaders with the tools they need to minister and spread the Gospel," said Bill Long, senior vice president of Salem Church Products. "We already have multiple, near-term opportunities to serve existing networks and churches on Gloo with our products and services. The combination of our collection of resources, paired with the reach, capabilities and partnerships made possible on the Gloo platform, will result in massive value for every leader."

The partnership, which builds on the recent announcement of the planned acquisition of Outreach Inc. by Gloo, will solidify Gloo as one of the largest aggregators of churches and church products, serving across a wide range of ministry functions including outreach, evangelism, education and discipleship, leadership, assessments, sermon prep, children's ministry, human resources, mission trip support, content and more.

"We're excited to serve a wider variety of church leaders, staff and volunteers with the resources provided by Salem Church Products," said Brad Hill, chief solutions officer at Gloo. "As leaders continually look for fresh ways to advance their mission, we've learned that making it easy to find high-quality resources is an immense value to them. When those resources are also coupled with the tools, capabilities and insights available on Gloo, it creates a powerful one-stop shop for all church leaders to confidently know how to serve each person in the next step of their spiritual journey."

The acquisition is focused on Salem Church Products, a division of Salem Media Group, which will be rebranded in November. As part of the terms of the acquisition, Gloo will continue its partnership with Salem Media Group in a multiyear commitment to advertise the products and services from the Gloo platform across Salem's radio and digital properties.

Gloo is the trusted platform that releases the collective might of the faith ecosystem. As a leading technology innovator, Gloo connects people, partners, world-class content, funding opportunities and more to help ministries achieve their goals and change more lives. Gloo has more than 30,000 churches using its platform and connects more than 1,000 new people to churches each day. Gloo is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Salem Church Products is a leader in offering effective and professional resources for churches and ministries in the areas of church media, worship, children's ministry, preaching and teaching, and employment. Based in Richmond, Virginia, its collection of brands includes resources from hundreds of different creators, serving more than 150,000 leaders annually.

