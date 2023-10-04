Esteemed Leader, Robert Pemberton, Joins Forces with Co-Founders Anthony Uzzo and Jim Gregory to Accelerate Service Insight's Path to Enable Digital Transformation Across Diverse Industries

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The landscape of the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) is poised for a transformative shift as Robert Pemberton, a distinguished start-up Executive and Founder, joins forces with Co-Founders Anthony Uzzo and Jim Gregory to unveil new industry solutions with Service Insight as their Chief Revenue Officer. The platform, available at www.serviceinsight.io , is strategically positioned to usher in the future of Smart Operations in multiple industries by leveraging the power of AI and IoT-driven insights complemented with the innovative use of digital twins.

Robert Pemberton's unwavering passion for bringing disruptive solutions to market continues to drive his focus and shape his career. He brings with him a wealth of experience from the MedTech industry, having held significant roles at respected companies like Johnson & Johnson ( www.jnj.com ) and Intuitive Surgical ( www.intuitive.com ). Throughout his career as a Commercial Leader, Pemberton has consistently demonstrated visionary leadership. Most recently he served as a founding team member and Chief Revenue Officer at a thriving IoT startup, showcasing his remarkable achievements across both the HealthTech and HighTech sectors.

He is passionate about leading early-stage technology organizations and has extensive experience in nurturing and guiding these emerging enterprises. Pemberton shares his excitement, "I'm truly thrilled to embark on this exciting journey of building a new venture with a remarkable team, all centered around pioneering innovative technology. We stand at the cusp of another digital revolution, with the powerful addition of AI, and the possibilities ahead are incredibly inspiring."

Aside from his success building early-stage growth companies, Robert is a Co-Founder and active Board Member at LabOps Unite ( https://labops.community/ ), a rapidly expanding non-profit community tailor-made for Lab Operations Professionals. This initiative vividly illustrates his unyielding dedication to fostering collaboration and innovation within the dynamic Life Sciences sector, further enhancing his reputation as an industry thought leader.

Notably, Anthony Uzzo and Jim Gregory, also share a remarkable entrepreneurial history as the Co-Founders of Core Informatics, a leading provider of data management solutions for clients engaged in scientific research and development. This software product provides customers across multiple industries with the ability to manage large volumes of complex laboratory data in a single cloud-based platform, garnered significant recognition and was ultimately acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific™ (www.thermofisher.com) in March of 2017.

Anthony Uzzo, a seasoned entrepreneur with a remarkable acumen for discerning market trends, shared his thoughts on the value of having Robert Pemberton on the team: "Robert's leadership and expertise in growing and leading early-stage start-ups are quite remarkable. His demonstrated track record of success and ability to drive revenue growth in the IoT and Medtech sectors make him an invaluable addition to Service Insight. We are thrilled to have him join us as we embark on this exciting journey."

Jim Gregory, a forward-thinking technology visionary, brings his extensive experience and profound expertise to the endeavor. Together, they share a compelling vision for Service Insight – to empower businesses with digital solutions powering next generation Smart Operations that increase efficiency, compliance, safety and sustainability.

Service Insight's AI and IoT-powered platform is primed to become the bedrock for digitally transforming operations across a broad spectrum of sectors, encompassing Energy, Life Sciences, Transportation & Logistics, Agriculture, Hospitality, and Food & Beverage. By leveraging the capabilities of digital twins, businesses will gain real-time visibility into their operations, ushering in improved decision-making, reduced downtime, fortified safety protocols, and a substantive path to addressing sustainability.

Jim Gregory added, "We stand at the precipice of a technological revolution that will redefine the modus operandi of businesses. Service Insight aspires to spearhead this transformation by offering innovative solutions that enhance efficiency and sustainability, all while ensuring that businesses remain at the forefront of an ever-evolving landscape, with an unwavering emphasis on the integration of digital twins."

As the world grapples with the challenges posed by the 4th Industrial Revolution, Service Insight is eager to serve as a key strategic partner to forward thinking businesses in multiple industries who are ready to embrace a data-driven future. The company's steadfast commitment to delivering AI and IoT-driven insights, augmented by the accessibility of digital twins, is poised to shape the future of numerous industries, setting new benchmarks for operational excellence and sustainable operations.

