Zoku Announces the Release of Advanced Omni-Commerce Platform for Retail

Powered by Oracle NetSuite and Shopify, the platform offers a unified commerce solution focusing on operational efficiencies and seamless Cx

WASHINGTON and SINGAPORE, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoku , a leading B2B software company, announces the release of its Advanced Omni-Commerce platform for retail. This cloud based integrated system allows Zoku's NetSuite Certified (Built for NetSuite) Point of Sale, Warehouse and Inventory Management systems, Oracle NetSuite and Shopify to seamlessly work together creating a best-in-class experience for retailers and their customers.

"Following the success of our soft launch, retailers and their customers globally can now benefit from the best of both worlds," said George Makriyiannis, CEO, Zoku. "The Advanced Omni-Commerce platform is a combined front-to-back-end solution without silos and with powerful sales channels powered by NetSuite's financial, inventory management, procurement and customer management modules."

The platform comes with natively integrated modules and services, and Zoku's Cloud API allows integration with external and internal services and applications, including 3PLs, delivery services, payment processors and marketplaces. The result is a single, unified data hub that eliminates incompatible silos and conflicting apps.

The solution is generally available globally with Shopify or Shopify Plus as the eCommerce channels, and in controlled deployment with Adobe Commerce, Magento Open Source and WooCommerce.



Key features of the Advanced Omni-Commerce platform include:

A single customer, comprehensive loyalty module for in-store and online purchases, rewards, and redemption.

Ability to issue gift cards in-store and online.

Real-time inventory data with the ability to sell products to online and in-store customers from any location.

Automation of the order management process, including order entry, processing, fulfillment, shipping, and tracking.

Improved customer management, including managing customer interactions across all channels and providing a single, unified view of customer data.

Real-time reporting and analytics.

Marketing automation across multiple channels, including email, social media, and mobile apps.

"By combining the power of the leading cloud ERP and eCommerce platforms, and Zoku's apps, retailers of all sizes can achieve exponential gains in productivity and consumer experience," said George Makriyiannis, CEO, Zoku. "We are freeing operators from inefficient process flows and software incompatibilities so they can concentrate on their customers and building their business."

About Zoku

Zoku is a global software company headquartered in Singapore with a fully owned subsidiary Zoku Americas Inc. registered in the USA. Zoku delivers integrated commerce applications for the Retail, eCommerce, Wholesale Distribution, and Food and Beverage industries. The core team consists of resources with a wealth of experience in software, consulting, and business development.

Heavy investment in R&D, marketing and partnerships enabled Zoku to elevate its products to the enterprise level, receiving certifications such as Built for NetSuite from Oracle, and expand internationally.

Zoku develops its applications and partners with leading technology companies including Oracle NetSuite, Microsoft Azure, Shopify, Square, FreedomPay, and others, to complement its core products and offer an integrated platform for Retail, eCommerce, Wholesale Distribution and Food & Beverage operators around the world.

View original content:

SOURCE Zoku