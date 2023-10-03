UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation Receives Record $8 Million Gift

PITTSBURGH , Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation has received its largest gift to date from an individual with a $8 million bequest from the estate of Mr. David V. Duchini to support UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation is the catalyst that unites communities and contributors to create healthier futures for all children through life-changing care and cutting-edge research. For more information, visit www.givetochildrens.org (PRNewswire)

Duchini passed away on March 23, 2007, at 84 years old, having planned for distribution of his assets to family and philanthropic organizations. Duchini personally selected these recipients with the guidance of his friends, estate trustee, and UBS financial advisor, Helene Naftali, who recommended the gift to the Foundation.

"For Mr. Duchini, he wanted to take care of his family, friends, and of course make a philanthropic impact. After our discussion of his values, we decided that UPMC Children's was a clear choice. Nationally renowned, with innovations and breakthroughs, the overall care at UPMC Children's is unparalleled. Mr. Duchini would be proud of this gift and the future it will create for countless children," said Naftali.

"We're thrilled and honored to receive such a generous gift from the Duchini estate," said Rachel Petrucelli, president of UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation. "Mr. Duchini had no connection to Pittsburgh or to UPMC Children's, but Helene recognized that a gift to the Foundation meant helping children and families in their greatest time of need and he agreed. Her work reminds us of the important role professional advisors play in ensuring donors' wishes are carried out and we are eternally grateful to be the recipient."

A native of Queens, N.Y., Duchini was a graduate of the University of Miami and eventually ran Adolph Trucking Company Inc., in Manhattan. Duchini's father, Adolph, immigrated to the United States and founded the company prior to turning it over to Mr. Duchini, which he then ran for 60 years.

For more information on UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation, or to donate through estate planning, visit www.givetochildrens.org.

About UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation

UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation is the catalyst that unites communities and contributors to create healthier futures for all children through life-changing care and cutting-edge research. As the sole fundraising arm of UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, we support their vision of being the world leader in pediatric health care, education, and discovery. The Foundation is a public charity under 501(c)(3) and 170(b)(1)(A) of the Internal Revenue Service Code. For more information, visit www.givetochildrens.org

About UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

Regionally, nationally, and globally, UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh is a leader in the treatment of childhood conditions and diseases, a pioneer in the development of new and improved therapies, and a top educator of the next generation of pediatricians and pediatric subspecialists. With generous community support, UPMC Children's Hospital has fulfilled this mission since its founding in 1890. UPMC Children's is recognized consistently for its clinical, research, educational, and advocacy-related accomplishments, including ranking in the top 10 on the 2023-2024 U.S. News Honor Roll of Best Children's Hospitals.

