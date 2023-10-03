SmartRecruiters Honored with Prestigious Comparably Awards for Exceptional Company Culture

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartRecruiters, a leader in talent acquisition and recruitment software, proudly announced today its remarkable achievement in winning four Best Places to Work Awards 2023 from Comparably, a leading corporate culture and brand reputation platform. The accolades include "Happiest Employees," "Best Company Compensation," "Best Company Perks & Benefits," and "Best Company Work-Life Balance."

With a repository of more than 20 million anonymous ratings spanning 70,000 companies, Comparably stands as the go-to third-party platform for evaluating workplace culture and compensation. The Comparably Awards are the result of anonymous sentiment ratings provided by current employees over the past 12 months, covering nearly 20 key culture metrics, such as work environment, compensation, career growth prospects, and overall company sentiment.

"We are deeply honored to receive these prestigious awards from Comparably," said Lehua Stonebraker, SVP of People at SmartRecruiters. "Our steadfast commitment to nurturing a culture of empowerment, collaboration, and transparency has always been the cornerstone of SmartRecruiters. These awards underscore our dedication to cultivating an exceptional workplace experience. We are a people-centric organization and it brings us immense joy to receive reviews from our employees that acknowledge that programs to support their growth and well-being are making a positive impact."

SmartRecruiters' triumph in these categories reflects its unwavering dedication to providing an outstanding employee experience and aligns with its mission to enable "Hiring Without Boundaries™" for organizations worldwide. The company's innovative talent acquisition platform serves over 4,000 customers, including industry leaders such as Bosch, LinkedIn, Skechers, and Visa.

About Comparably: Comparably, now part of ZoomInfo, is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with 20 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – Comparably is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace culture and compensation insights.

