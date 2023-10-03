The Second City Named in Fast Company's Third Annual List of Brands That Matter

The Second City Named in Fast Company's Third Annual List of Brands That Matter

The annual list honors companies and nonprofits that have built cultural relevance and impact through compelling branding and efforts that naturally extend their presence into communities

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary comedy institution The Second City has been named today on Fast Company's third annual Brands That Matter list, honoring brands that communicate and demonstrate brand purpose. This prestigious recognition highlights companies and nonprofits that have built cultural relevance and impact through compelling branding and efforts that naturally extend their presence into the community.

The Second City (PRNewsfoto/The Second City) (PRNewswire)

The Second City is honored in the 'Enduring Impact: 15+ Years in Business' category for its nearly 65 years of dedication to fostering the next generation of comedy and continuing to innovate its content and business to reflect the human experience today from every angle.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Fast Company as one of the 'Brands That Matter' for 2023," said The Second City CEO, Ed Wells. "This acknowledgment reflects our dedication and passion for shaping the comedy landscape, developing future generations of talent, and improving lives through our Yes, And training philosophy for over six decades."

Fast Company editors judged each brand on relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity, and business impact to compile the list.

Click here to see the complete list .

The Fall issue of Fast Company magazine is available online now and will be on newsstands beginning October 10, 2023.

About The Second City

The Second City opened its doors in 1959 as a small comedy cabaret and has since grown to become the world's most influential name in improvisation and comedy, celebrating its 65th year in business in 2024. The Second City's stages, Touring Companies, and Training Centers across North America have proudly been the launch pad and artistic home for many of the funniest performers, writers, directors, and comedic minds on the planet. As well, for decades The Second City's corporate education and entertainment arm, Second City Works, has supported global businesses using the same methods pioneered on its stages to drive individual growth and organizational improvement.

For more information on The Second City, visit www.secondcity.com, www.secondcityworks.com and follow The Second City on TikTok , Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

Press Contact:

Colleen Fahey, VP of Marketing

The Second City

cfahey@secondcity.com

(312) 662-4516

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Second City