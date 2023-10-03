Now Available: Hisense L9H TriChroma™ Laser TV and L5H 4K Smart Laser TV, the Ultimate Big-Screen Packages for Any Room

SUWANEE, Ga., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense , the Official TV and Home Appliance Partner of the NBA, announces the availability of the newest products in its 2023 Laser TV lineup: the L9H TriChroma™ triple-laser Laser TV and L5H 4K Smart Laser TV. Hisense is a leader in the Laser TV industry, with products that offer a complete solution to an immersive, big screen experience. This year, Laser TVs come with major updates including all-new ambient light rejecting (ALR) screens that enhance brightness for a sharper picture, NEXTGEN TV (ATSC 3.0), Google TV™, and even better picture quality.

Both the L9H and L5H are available in two screen sizes: 100" or 120" and come paired with an easy-to-install screen.

L9H TriChroma Laser TV: Taking Center Stage in the Living Room

Hisense's award-winning L9 Series delivers bright, true-to-life visuals and all the latest technologies involved in modern televisions in an ultra-short throw projector, further enhancing the large-screen viewing experience. The L9H reaches 3000 Lumens of peak brightness, providing a lifelike image no matter what room it is placed in.

With Dolby Vision™ for outstanding contrast and detail, Dolby Atmos™ for unparalleled cinematic sound, and Hisense's TriChroma™ triple-laser light engine that can reach 107% of the BT.2020 color space, the L9H is the perfect choice as a home's main TV.

Plus, with the upgrade to Google TV and NEXTGEN TV, the L9H makes streaming easy through access to apps like Netflix, Disney+, and more, in addition to high-quality, 4K over the air broadcasts.

The L9H is available now at BestBuy.com, Amazon.com, and Projectorscreen.com starting at $5,999.99.

L5H 4K Smart Laser TV: Entry to the Big Screen Experience

The L5H is the entry to the big-screen experience for those looking to upgrade their home entertainment system, offering 2700 ANSI lumens and X-Fusion™ Laser Light Engine technology to deliver sharper images and natural colors in an affordable package.

With Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio along with 40-watt built-in speakers, the L5H comes equipped with everything needed for a crystal-clear picture and an immersive cinematic experience.

The addition of a new ALR screen designed to operate in all lighting conditions—including broad daylight—ensures the L5H provides an optimal television experience in any room. Plus, future-proof features like Google TV, NEXTGEN TV, and Wi-Fi 6e, ensure all content works together simply and seamlessly.

The L5H is available now at BestBuy.com, Amazon.com, Costco.com, and Projectorscreen.com starting at $3,999.99.

For more information on the L9H and L5H, visit www.hisense-usa.com .

