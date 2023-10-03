NEWTON CINEMA, in partnership with Mani Ratnam's MADRAS TALKIES, presents the World Premiere of 'PARADISE', Kim Jiseok Award Nominee.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prasanna Vithanage's film 'PARADISE' is a groundbreaking venture, marking the very first collaboration between Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies and the Malayalam film industry.

'PARADISE' portrays the scenario of 2022 Sri Lanka during its financial crisis, where surging inflation leads to food, medication, and fuel shortages, resulting in blackouts and public unrest. This narrative takes viewers on a gripping rollercoaster of love, deceit, and crime. Against this backdrop, PARADISE tells the story of a TV producer and his wife, a vlogger, who arrive in the hill country of Sri Lanka to celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary. However, when things take an unexpected turn, conflicts deepen, revealing cracks in their relationship.

Director Vithanage comments, "In the face of crisis, an individual's true nature emerges. I aim to explore life's realities, their effects on relationships, and highlight disparities in race, status, justice, and gender. Through the characters' struggles with societal and personal conflicts, a deeper truth about human nature is revealed."

"'PARADISE' is a fast-paced and thrilling cinematic experience that will entertain and astonish," enthused Anto Chittilappilly, Newton Cinema Producer and CEO.

Madras Talkies, Producer Siva Ananth comments, "'PARADISE' is full of nuanced insights and subtle cinematic flourishes from a master filmmaker. It is studded with remarkable performances from a top notch cast and crew. We are delighted to present this film under our banner. "

The film stars Roshan Mathew, Darshana Rajendran, Shyam Fernando, and Mahendra Perera, with Rajeev Ravi as the cinematographer, Sreekar Prasad as the editor, Tapas Nayak as the sound designer, and "K" as the music director.

Roshan Mathew shared, "Director Vithanage proposed, 'Let's delve into the human psyche together.' This exploration is what he fostered throughout the shoot. I believe my character, Kesav, embodies elements of human nature that resides in everyone."

Darshana Rajendran, who portrayed Amritha, said, " I recognized my character as captivatingly complex. Her strong convictions often remain unspoken, revealing themselves more in solitary moments than in her verbal communication. I embraced this as a unique opportunity to lead the audience through Amritha's profound transformation."

The World Premiere of 'PARADISE' is set for October 7th, 2023, at Busan International Film Festival in South Korea.

