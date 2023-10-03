Kaseya Takes Over Miami as it Welcomes Customers to its Home for Kaseya DattoCon

The sold-out event promises three days of exciting product updates, networking, and more – all designed to make MSPs more successful.

MIAMI, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaseya, the leading global provider of unified IT management and cybersecurity software for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to mid-size businesses (SMBs), officially opened Kaseya DattoCon today at the InterContinental in the Magic City.

Kaseya DattoCon is hosting over 3,500 attendees from all over the world across three world-class hotels in downtown Miami. The event spans three days, packed with exciting sessions, training, and networking – all ending with a sizzling party at the Kaseya Center.

"We are so proud to host our customers in our home city of Miami," said CEO, Fred Voccola. "In the 15 months since our acquisition of Datto, we have introduced groundbreaking capabilities for our partners, including valuable workflow integrations, and added hundreds of features to our modules of IT Complete. Our dedication to creating products and features that empower our partners to enhance their performance is unwavering, and we are excited to reveal some of the most exciting developments in our company's history this week at DattoCon."

New Capabilities to IT Complete

Cooper Bots : In 2021, Kaseya introduced the Cooper AI Engine to the KaseyaOne platform. The company's inaugural application driven by Cooper AI was Cooper Insights – an AI-assistant designed to maximize the utility of Kaseya solutions. It flags essential security configurations and recommends valuable features and integrations that customers could benefit from. Now, Kaseya is proud to present its second application leveraging the Cooper AI Engine: Cooper Bots. This business process automation solution harnesses the power of workflow integrations and AI assistance to act on behalf of our partners. With just a click, Cooper Bots can autonomously handle hundreds of repetitive, labor-intensive tasks typically assigned to technicians.

FLEXspend for Backup: MSPs are tackling unprecedented data proliferation. This has led to increasing demand for a versatile backup solution that allows for quick adjustment, without negatively impacting profitability. To meet this critical need, we are excited to announce our new FLEXspend for Backup program. FLEXspend gives our MSP customers complete flexibility in adjusting their backup spend to whatever configuration is required as they shift workloads to public cloud, including Microsoft Azure, AWS and beyond.

Secure Payment s: A shocking 73% of SMBs who accept online payments are NOT PCI Compliant, and 91% of MSP customers believe that their MSPs are responsible for ensuring they are compliant. To combat this, Kaseya has launched a revolutionary new Secure Payments service that eliminates non-compliance risk from MSPs ' customers. While addressing this uncovered threat vector and enhancing the Kaseya Security Suite, this solution, which requires minimal effort from MSPs to implement and manage, also generates incremental revenue through payment environment optimization.

Event Highlights

Key sessions at Kaseya DattoCon include:

CEO Keynote with Fred Voccola – Kaseya's CEO will share the company's strategic plan for the year ahead, highlighting exciting product updates and what the investment in Datto has produced 18 months post-acquisition.

State of the Nation: Kaseya & Datto Product Innovation – Kaseya's CPO, Ranjan Singh , will give attendees an exclusive look under the hood at how the Kaseya stack can be leveraged to its fullest extent, from new products to key announcements on legacy products.

The Innovator's Rulebook for Breaking the Rules – Special Guest Reggie Fils-Aimé will take the stage on day two for a not-to-be-missed mainstage session. Reggie is known for transforming companies and reshaping industries, bringing some of Nintendo's greatest successes to the marketplace as the president and COO of Nintendo America.

Unified Backup: Protecting your Future, Today – Backup is one of the most essential aspects to an MSP's toolset, and it needs to keep pace with data on the move. In this mainstage session, the General Manager of Kaseya Backup, Brent Torre , will provide a coveted look at what the future of backup entails.

Cybersecurity and the Future of MSSP – Join Kaseya CISO, Jason Manar , as he explores the most pressing topic in the MSP space: cybersecurity. From his time at the FBI to his role at Kaseya today, Jason will explore the ever-evolving threat landscape and the critical importance of the MSSP.

The fully sold-out Kaseya DattoCon 2023, which is the largest DattoCon ever, features three world-class hotel properties for Kaseya partners to learn about the latest capabilities the company is bringing to the MSP market and to network with the top leaders in the industry. Kaseya welcomed customers to Miami at its Welcome Reception on October 2nd. The experience continues with a taste of Cuba at the Havana Nights party on October 3rd, both hosted at the InterContinental Hotel in Downtown Miami. Kaseya DattoCon 2023 wraps up with the White-Hot Elements party at the home of the Miami Heat, the Kaseya Center.

Kaseya DattoCon would not be possible without the generous partners who share Kaseya's commitment to helping IT professionals thrive. A special thank you to Corporate Sponsor ThreatLocker and Diamond Sponsors Galactic Advisors and CyberQP.

